By Anthony Boadle and Lisandra Paraguassu BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's 580-day stretch behind bars imbued him with a renewed sense of social justice, the leftist's allies and confidants said, convincing him of the need to prioritize ending poverty over boosting profits. Lula takes office on Sunday for an unprecedented third term, capping a dramatic turnaround for one of the world's most enduring political leaders, who first ran for president in 1989. Jailed for graft in 2018 - the year right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro was elected - Lula's convi...
Analysis-Jail time hardened Lula's resolve to tackle poverty over profit
January 01, 2023