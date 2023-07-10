Thailand's monarchy looms over battle for prime minister

By Panu Wongcha-um and Panarat Thepgumpanat BANGKOK (Reuters) - The role of the monarchy in Thailand is at the core of a looming deadlock that could tip Southeast Asia's second-largest economy into crisis, with reformers once again vying to dislodge the grip on power of the royalist military establishment. Despite a stunning victory with its allies in a May 14 election over pro-military parties, the progressive Move Forward party led by Pita Limjaroenrat faces an uncertain path to government. The main reason is that part of Move Forward's political platform is the once-unthinkable proposal to ...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s falsehoods are more dangerous than Donald Trump’s, New York Magazine reports.
Tapper during an appearance on the NY Magazine’s “On With Kara Swisher” podcast expressed serious concerns about the former president, saying Trump is “not a normal candidate" in response to a question from Swisher over how to handle covering Trump's candidacy.
“And what about Trump’s lies? How do you change… Again, this is the third election, presumably. From 2016, many thought the media laid down the job. 2020, maybe the media didn’t necessarily. How do you do it? How do you cover him as a normal candidate?” Swisher asked.
“Well, he’s not a normal candidate,” Tapper said.
"He’s not. He’s a former U.S. President who arguably incited a violent insurrection. His lies about the election certainly were the reason for what happened on Capitol Hill that day. He is somebody whose words have caused violence and caused threats of violence.”
Tapper added that he believes CNN should cover Trump “As he is.”
“We cover him as he is. He’s the leading Republican nominee and he says things that are not true, but we have to cover him. We can’t ignore him. We can’t pretend he’s not there. We can’t pretend he’s not leading in the polls for his party’s nomination. We have to explain why.”
Asked if he believes it was appropriate for CNN to hold its Trump town hall earlier this year in New Hampshire, Tapper suggested it would have perhaps been more appropriate to hold the town hall as did NewsNation when it broadcast its Robert Kennedy Jr. on tape delay to prevent the spread of misinformation.
“Well, just to touch on the Robert Kennedy Jr. thing, one thing I’ll say is: his entire being and prominence, his entire public position, is based on lies about childhood vaccines that have saved the lives of tens, if not hundreds, of millions, if not billions, of children throughout the years,” Tapper said.
“And one can see a direct cause and effect of what he says about MMR vaccines and the like breaking out every now and then … Just anybody listening, go Google: Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Samoa, and measles — and you can read something about, that’s what I’m talking about.
“What would I have done differently? I think there’s an argument to be made what Fox did when they did their town hall like a week or two later, it was not live. I think there’s an argument to be made about that because then it can be produced a little better and …”
Tapper acknowledged he believes Trump to be a prolific liar, which puts Robert Kennedy Jr. in elite territory.
“I have never seen anyone in public life, with the possible exception of Robert Kennedy Jr., who lies with such skill and abandon,” Tapper said.
“That is true. I think Robert Kennedy Jr’s actually worse, but that’s just my personal point of view.”
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Ex-NBA player who wore 'Trump won' on his head tells Steve Bannon that 'women have become too mouthy'
July 10, 2023
Former NBA basketball player Royce White was the player that sported a pro-Donald Trump message on his head during the last Big 3 League games on Sunday night. When he was welcomed onto Steve Bannon's online streaming show today, it became clear what he has in common with the far-right.
Bannon explained that saying "culture war issues" is really just another way of saying "rude, white, rural Christian, heterosexual, male, nationalists that are just focused on their wives being too, too mouthy, sir."
"Yeah," White agreed. "Well, look, let's just be frank. Women have become too mouthy. As the Black man in the room. I'll say that I don't know whether we're talking white men or Asian men or Black men or so on and so forth. But no, I mean, I'm serious. And, I mean there — and there was, and the thing that is scary about it — and will I say this ..."
Bannon stopped him: "Hold on, hold on. Can I officially say, can I officially say that Joy Reid's 'Black girl magic' does not work with Royce White? I just wanna make sure don't, hey, don't take it from me."
"No, no, you know, you're gonna send me off, you go to Joy Reid and she's wearing a white woman's wig, you're gonna piss me off this afternoon," White said, seemingly obsessed with MSNBC host Joy Reid's hair. "I'm having a beautiful day without thinking about that, that scam."
White then went on to argue that women shouldn't be in the workplace.
"But, what I'll say is," White continued, "you know, you take an operation like the Rockefeller Foundation and their grassroots fundamental support and sponsorship of the early women's rights movement and their involvement with the inception of the Federal Reserve and the ability of the Federal Reserve to tax the American working class twice with the insertion of women into the workplace. Now, I know we could look at WWII and say, 'Hey, women had to step into the workplace because of the war.' But when you look at the inception of the war, there might have been an economic incentive there as well."
He explained that women working "have a history" and people like Joy Reid are "banking on the fact that the modern American citizen is too hard up financially, too demoralized spiritually and too busy in their everyday logistics, whether it be with family or kids or God forbid going to the next Brazilian butt lift celebrity doctor to look into the history."
In 2013 while playing for the Houston Rockets, he was under investigation for beating up his then-girlfriend, TMZ reported at the time. Claiming "mental health issues," he didn't play his rookie season.
"White was famously profiled on an episode of HBO's "Real Sports" in a segment that chronicled his battles with OCD and anxiety disorder," the site also reported.
See the strange moment in the video below or at the link here.
Former NBA basketball player Royce White calls women "mouthy" and argues they shouldn't workwww.youtube.com
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Michigan GOP chair faces mounting questions over finances after brawl between party officials
July 10, 2023
A physical fight that broke out at a Michigan Republican Party meeting has intensified scrutiny on the financial operations being overseen by controversial party chair Kristina Karamo, Michigan Advance reported on Monday.
"Mark DeYoung, chairman of the Clare County Republican Party, told the Detroit News that he was attacked by Wayne County Republican James Chapman when he opened a locked door Chapman was trying to open," reported Jon King. "'He kicked me in my balls as soon as I opened the door,' DeYoung told the News, adding that Chapman then slammed him into a chair, breaking his rib and requiring a trip to the emergency room. Chapman alleges DeYoung took a swing at him first, prompting him to remove his glasses."
According to the report, this scuffle — which could ultimately lead to criminal charges — is a reflection of turmoil in the state party, being driven in part by rank-and-file frustration over Karamo's transparency with party finances.
"In March, Karamo announced the Michigan GOP wouldn’t be using its Lansing headquarters, which she said would cost $12,000 per month to keep operating," said the report. "It was also reported by MIRS last month that the credit card used by the Michigan Republican Party to reserve tables at the Oakland County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day dinner featuring Trump was initially declined. Karamo also removed Matthew Johnson as chair of the party’s Budget Committee, while barring her co-chair, Malinda Pego, from having access to the party’s bank account. Karamo reportedly said Johnson had failed to keep her informed on the party’s budget and had kicked her chief of staff out of a budget committee meeting. In response, Johnson claimed the party was 'on the path to bankruptcy,' due to spending 'far out of proportion with income.'"
Karamo, who was elected to chair the party after an unsuccessful bid for the Secretary of State of Michigan, is a far-right conspiracy theorist who has pushed false claims that Democrats have stolen elections. She has also endorsed parts of the QAnon movement, even suggesting Democrats consume the blood of infants and sell their body parts, and believes various celebrities and influencers are causing demonic possession.
Since taking over the Michigan Republican Party, she has not toned down her strange beliefs, claiming that the Holocaust was caused by gun control, and then claiming people who were outraged by her remarks are "hilarious".
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | Manage Preferences
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}