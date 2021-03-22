Analysis: U.S. sanctions on Russia will send a signal, if not deter

By Arshad Mohammed, Daphne Psaledakis and Patricia Zengerle WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. sanctions may not deter Russia from its alleged election meddling and cyber hacking in the short term but will signal Washington's renewed willingness to hold the Kremlin publicly to account for acts it views as malign. President Joe Biden has vowed Russian President Vladimir Putin will "pay a price" and is expected to impose sanctions as soon as this week that could range from freezing the U.S. assets of Russians to curbing Moscow's ability to issue sovereign debt. Russia denies meddling in U.S. elections ...
Zoom paid $0 in federal income taxes on 4,000 percent profit increase during pandemic: report
March 22, 2021
The U.S.-based online video chat platform Zoom has seen its profits skyrocket by 4000% during the Covid-19 pandemic thanks to the growing reliance on remote work and schooling, but an analysis by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy finds that the company didn't pay a dime in federal corporate income taxes on its 2020 windfall.
"Zoom's success in using stock options to avoid taxes is neither surprising nor (currently) illegal."
—Matthew Gardner, ITEP
<p> The reason, according to ITEP senior fellow Matthew Gardner, lies mainly in Zoom's "lavish use of executive stock options," a <a href="https://itep.org/how-congress-can-stop-corporations-from-using-stock-options-to-dodge-taxes/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">common tactic</a> of big corporations looking to skirt their federal tax obligations. </p><p> "Companies that compensate their leadership with stock options can write off, for tax purposes, huge expenses that far exceed their actual cost," Gardner explained. "This is a strategy that has been leveraged effectively by virtually every tech giant in the last decade, from Apple to Facebook to Microsoft. Zoom's success in using stock options to avoid taxes is neither surprising nor (currently) illegal." </p><p> Zoom reported $660 million in pre-tax profits in 2020, a massive leap from its 2019 pre-tax profits of $16 million. Eric Yuan, Zoom's founder and CEO, accurately described 2020 an as "unprecedented year" for the nine-year-old company in its latest <a href="https://investors.zoom.us/news-releases/news-release-details/zoom-video-communications-reports-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-0" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">earnings report</a>. </p><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1372976123454263300" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-0" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1372976123454263300&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2651170927%23publish&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 461px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div><p>Gardner noted that use of the executive stock option loophole is not the only way Zoom managed to pay no federal corporate income tax on its pandemic profits.</p><p>"It's time to end a rigged tax code that benefits the wealthy and powerful."<br/>—Sen. Bernie Sanders</p><p>"The company appears to have enjoyed tax benefits from <a href="https://itep.org/the-failure-of-expensing-and-other-depreciation-tax-breaks/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">accelerated depreciation</a> and research and development tax credits," he wrote. "Notably, the combination of three tax breaks appears to be the recipe that <a href="https://itep.org/amazon-has-record-breaking-profits-in-2020-avoids-2-3-billion-in-federal-income-taxes/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Amazon</a> and <a href="https://itep.org/pandemic-profits-netflix-made-record-profits-in-2020-paid-a-tax-rate-of-less-than-1-percent/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Netflix</a> have used with such success to reduce their federal tax bills during the Trump corporate tax era so far. Zoom's corporate tax avoidance has helped create a short-term cash bonanza for the company: Zoom ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with $4.2 billion in cash and equivalents."</p><p>Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, took aim at the company's tax avoidance on Twitter, <a href="https://twitter.com/SenSanders/status/1373638850619322372" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">pointing out</a> that "if you paid $14.99 a month for a Zoom Pro membership, you paid more to Zoom than it paid in federal income taxes even as it made $660 million in profits last year—a 4,000 percent increase since 2019."</p><p>"Yes," Sanders said. "It's time to end a rigged tax code that benefits the wealthy and powerful."</p><p>On Monday morning, Sanders announced he will be presiding over a Senate Budget Committee hearing Thursday titled, "Ending a Rigged Tax Code: The Need to Make the Wealthiest People and Largest Corporations Pay Their Fair Share of Taxes."</p><p>"From a moral, economic, and political perspective, our nation will not thrive when so few have so much and so many have so little," the Vermont senator said. "We need a tax system which asks the billionaire class to pay its fair share of taxes and which reduces the obscene level of wealth inequality in America."</p> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
CONTINUE READING Show less
At least one in three patients hospitalized with Covid-19 suffer long-term health issues including multiple organ problems and deteriorated mental health, according to a review of studies looking at the lasting impact of the disease.
Published in the journal Nature Medicine on Monday, the review looked at the frequency of symptoms among Covid "long-haulers", the most common of which include fatigue, shortness of breath, anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
<p>Authors of the research said the data pointed to an underappreciated health emergency that governments needed to study more closely and find ways to manage.</p><p>"Given the millions of people infected by SARS-CoV-2 globally, the long-term cost on physical, cognitive and mental aspects of health still remain to be seen," lead author Kartik Sehgal, a medical oncologist at Boston's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, told AFP.</p><p>"We may be capturing only the tip of the iceberg."</p><p>While severe Covid-19 infects patients' lungs -- leaving many with long term breathing issues -- studies have shown that the virus also attacks other organs, leading to a variety of complications including cardiovascular illness and chronic inflammation.</p><p>Sehgal and colleagues reviewed nine long-term studies from Europe, the United States and China and found that several patients reported multiple organ problems months after they were discharged from hospital.</p><p>Overall, they found that 30 percent of patients studied reported at least one symptom, such as fatigue, shortness of breath and psychiatric conditions.</p><p>One study in Italy of 143 patients found that nearly 90 percent reported lingering symptoms 60 days after they recovered from initial Covid-19 infection.</p><p>The most common symptoms were fatigue (53.1 percent), shortness of breath (43.4 percent), joint pain (27.3 percent) and chest pain (21.7 percent).</p><p>In total, more than half of patients experienced multiple symptoms two months after leaving hospital.</p><p>Three studies from France, Britain and China showed that between 25-30 percent of patients reported sleep disturbances weeks after recovering from Covid-19.</p><p>And approximately 20 percent of patients had reported hair loss, according to results from multiple studies.</p><p>- 'Medical needs don't stop' -</p><p>The results regarding mental health were perhaps equally concerning.</p><p>In a cohort of 402 survivors in Italy one month after they were hospitalized, 56 percent tested positive for at least one psychiatric condition such as PTSD, depression or anxiety.</p><p>The authors said that around 30 percent of patients had developed PTSD after being hospitalized with Covid-19.</p><p>"It is important to not forget about the mental health effects of long-Covid-19, while taking care of the physical symptoms, as they can be easily missed," said Sehgal, who is also an instructor at Harvard Medical School.</p><p>The researchers called for further investigation into long-Covid, and the wider establishment of clinics to treat people with lingering, life-altering symptoms.</p><p>Sehgal said he hoped the research showed that simply surviving Covid-19 is not necessarily a satisfactory health outcome.</p><p>"Although preventing deaths remains the most important goal, it is also important to recognize the multi-organ morbidity of COVID-19," he said.</p><p>"The medical needs of patients with COVID-19 don't stop at the time of hospital discharge and they also don't necessarily stop after three to four weeks."</p><p>© 2021 AFP</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
President Vladimir Putin on Monday dismissed foreign criticism of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and said he planned to get a jab himself this week.
The state-sponsored Russian vaccine has yet to be approved for widespread use in Western countries, despite Moscow's insistence it is safe and effective, and the slow rollouts of vaccination campaigns in Europe.
<p>Critics in the West have raised questions about the vaccine and accused Russia of using it as a propaganda tool, but Putin called such comments "strange" and suggested lives were being put at risk.</p><p>"We are not imposing anything on anyone... Whose interests are such people protecting -- of pharmaceutical companies or the interests of citizens of European countries?" he said in a televised meeting with health officials.</p><p>After months of queries about when the 68-year-old would himself be inoculated, Putin said he planned to do so on Tuesday.</p><p>"Vaccination is of course the voluntary choice of every person... By the way, I intend to do it myself tomorrow," he said.</p><p>Russia registered Sputnik V in August, ahead of large-scale clinical trials, prompting worries among many experts over the fast-track process.</p><p>Later reviews have been largely positive, with leading medical journal The Lancet publishing results showing it safe and more than 90 percent effective.</p><p>- EMA experts to visit -</p><p>"Despite the deliberate discrediting of our vaccine, more and more countries are showing interest in it," Putin said.</p><p>Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said during the meeting that experts from the European Medicines Agency will travel to Russia on April 10 to review clinical trials conducted on the vaccine.</p><p>The Amsterdam-based EMA this month launched a rolling review of Sputnik V, a key step towards it being approved as the first non-Western coronavirus jab to be used across the 27-nation bloc.</p><p>On Sunday, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said Europe had "absolutely no need for Sputnik V," sparking a fierce response from Moscow.</p><p>The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which backed the development of Sputnik, accused Breton of being "clearly biased" against the jab because it was Russian.</p><p>"Europeans want a choice of safe and efficient vaccines, which you so far failed to provide," the RDIF said on Twitter, adding that Sputnik V has been approved for use in 55 countries.</p><p>The vaccine dispute comes amid heightened tensions between Moscow and the West, with Europe and the United States imposing new sanctions on Russia over the poisoning and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.</p><p>In a phone call with European Council President Charles Michel on Monday, Putin accused Europe of "unconstructive, often confrontational policies" in relations with Moscow.</p><p>With EU leaders meeting for a summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, Putin said Moscow was ready to resume normal ties if Europe is willing, the Kremlin said.</p><p>Michel blamed Russia, saying after the call that Moscow needed to implement a peace deal with Ukraine, stop "hybrid and cyber-attacks" on EU states and respect human rights.</p><p>- Vaccine scepticism -</p><p>Russia's own vaccination campaign has been slower than in many countries. Only about four million of the country's 144 million people have so far received two doses of a vaccine, and another two million a first dose.</p><p>Vaccine scepticism runs high in Russia, with a poll this month showing less than a third willing to have a jab, and close to two-thirds saying they believe the coronavirus is a man-made biological weapon.</p><p>After a strict lockdown in the spring, Russian authorities did not impose a full lockdown despite a surge in cases this winter, and have instead been gradually lifting virus-related restrictions.</p><p>© 2021 AFP</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
