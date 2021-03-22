Analysis: U.S. sanctions on Russia will send a signal, if not deter

By Arshad Mohammed, Daphne Psaledakis and Patricia Zengerle WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. sanctions may not deter Russia from its alleged election meddling and cyber hacking in the short term but will signal Washington's renewed willingness to hold the Kremlin publicly to account for acts it views as malign. President Joe Biden has vowed Russian President Vladimir Putin will "pay a price" and is expected to impose sanctions as soon as this week that could range from freezing the U.S. assets of Russians to curbing Moscow's ability to issue sovereign debt. Russia denies meddling in U.S. elections ...