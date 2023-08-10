US military mission in Niger in focus after coup: analysis

By Idrees Ali and Daphne Psaledakis WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Last month's coup in Niger has raised questions over whether the United States can continue the 1,100-strong military presence in the country that officials and analysts say has been key to fighting Islamist militants in the Sahel region. Over the past decade, U.S. troops have trained Nigerien forces in counterterrorism and operated two military bases, including one that conducts drone missions against Islamic State and an Al Qaeda affiliate in the region. After ousting President Mohamed Bazoum from office on July 26 and placing him un...