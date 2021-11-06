Angelina Jolie praises Marvel for refusing to cut same-sex scenes in ‘Eternals’ after movie is banned in Gulf countries
Actress and special envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Angelina Jolie, makes her opening speech at a global summit to end sexual violence in conflict, in London June 10, 2014. (REUTERS/Carl Court/pool)

Angelina Jolie is praising Marvel for refusing to cut down scenes featuring a gay superhero in “Eternals,” after the movie was banned in several Gulf countries. Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the latest sure-to-be-blockbuster superhero movie by the Marvel Cinematic Universe had been banned by Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait. According to the outlet, the ban came after censors allegedly made several edit requests to the studio — including the removal of a scene in which a character named Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) shares a kiss with his on-screen husband Ben (Haaz...