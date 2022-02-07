Angelina Jolie shares letter from Afghan woman who details rights being ‘taken away’ under Taliban control

Angelina Jolie arrives at the premiere of Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" at the El Capitan Theatre on Sept. 30, 2019, in Los Angeles. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America/TNS
A letter sent to Angelina Jolie detailed the rights that are being taken away from women in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country. Jolie shared the letter on Instagram, saying she received it from a young Afghan woman who hasn’t been able to go back to school since the Taliban took over last year. “I feel like women don’t have any right to speak or put their word forward,” the letter reads, according to Jolie’s post. “The rights of the woman are taken away from them and they are not allowed to do anything in the country,” the letter continued. “Few weeks back when the Tal...