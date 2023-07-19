Anger as Hungary cracks down on LGBTQ community

The team sports start even before the opening ceremony, with the rugby sevens and football matches kicking off on July 24 followed by handball and archery the next day.

Friday, July 26, 2024

The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place along the banks of the Seine, with its monuments and bridges providing a historic backdrop to this international celebration of human achievement.

Saturday, July 27, 2024

The competitions themselves begin with the first Olympic weekend, with no fewer than 11 titles to be awarded on the first Saturday of the games. Cycling enthusiasts can enjoy the men's and women's individual time trials, which will be free for anyone wishing to attend.

Fencing fans will also have the chance to see saber and épée fencers on stage under the nave of the Grand Palais for the discipline's first medals.

Judo is starting off with the women's -48kg and men's -60kg categories. Shirine Boukli and Luka Mkheidze are expected to represent France.

Urban sports will be awarding their first medals in Paris with the skateboarding street finals. Aurélien Giraud will be representing France's hopes of bringing home the gold.

Finally, at the Stade de France, we will witness the first team sport final, the rugby sevens, potentially featuring the hoped-for appearance of superstar Antoine Dupont.

Sunday, July 28, 2024

The weekend continues with 11 more medals awarded. The mountain biking event will start on the hills of Élancourt, where experienced rider Pauline Ferrand-Prévôt and prodigy Loana Lecomte will aim for victory on their home turf.

At Place de la Concorde, Parisian Charlotte Hym will compete to win the women's skateboard street title. Not far away, Romain Cannone will attempt an Olympic double in individual épée, while Ysaora Thibus will defend her chances in women's foil.

Amandine Buchard (52kg) will be fighting for France in judo. And in swimming, the eagerly awaited Léon Marchand will compete in the men's 400-meter individual medley final.

Monday, July 29, 2024

Monday offers audiences a packed day of events including archery, artistic gymnastics, judo, swimming, mountain biking, sailing, surfing and water polo.

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

French judoka Clarisse Agbégnénou (63kg) is expected to be the star of the day, facing the prospect of going from double Olympic champion to triple.

Paris will also be in the spotlight during the Olympic triathlon: after swimming in the Seine, triathletes will have the opportunity to run and cycle by iconic landmarks such as the Grand Palais, Petit Palais, National Assembly, Musée d'Orsay, Avenue des Champs-Élysées and Quai d'Orsay.

Over 15,000 km away, the surfing events will continue at the Teahupo'o spot in Tahiti, French Polynesia. Finally, there will be the second team sport final with women's rugby sevens, giving the French team the chance to win gold three years after securing a silver medal in Tokyo.

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

In the pools, the 100-meter freestyle finals will be the highlight of the day, giving audiences the chance to witness the young Romanian prodigy David Popovici in action.

In urban sports, the Concorde will host the finals of BMX freestyle park. The legendary Logan Martin will be trying to defend his Olympic title as French hopeful Anthony Jeanjean fights for the gold on his home turf.

Not far away, it will be the women's turn to compete in the triathlon, with Cassandre Beaugrand expected to lead the French team.

Judo will also continue with the -70kg (women) and -90kg (men) categories, where Marie-Ève Gahié and Alexis Mathieu are expected to represent France.

Thursday, August 1, 2024

The track and field events will make a slow start this day with the 20 km race walk. The judo competitions will continue in the temporary Grand Palais, with Audrey Tcheuméo (-78 kg) representing France.

Friday, August 2, 2024

First Laure, now Florent – the youngest of the Manaudou siblings hopes to win the title in the 50-meter freestyle swimming event.

In judo, the legendary Teddy Riner will be on the mats to try and win his third Olympic gold medal in the +100kg category, while Julia Tolofua is expected to represent France in the +78kg category.

The first track and field medals will be awarded during the evening session, which will conclude with the Men's 10,000m final.

Saturday, August 3, 2024

France can look forward to a golden weekend, with no fewer than 44 titles being awarded over two days. On Saturday alone, 25 gold medals will be up for grabs.

In the streets of Paris, the road cycling race will determine the strongest contender, giving Julian Alaphilippe another shot at the title after his fall in Rio.

The day will also feature the climax of judo with the mixed team tournament, and possibly a fresh showdown between world heavywights Japan and France.

Athletics will be a highlight with the finals in men's shot put, women's triple jump, mixed 4x400m relay, women's 100m and the conclusion of the decathlon, which Kevin Mayer hopes to win.

With Roland-Garros still awaiting the successors to French champions Yannick Noah and Mary Pierce in tennis, this could be the year for France's Caroline Garcia to take up their mantle and win gold on the Parisian clay.

Sunday, August 4, 2024

With 19 gold medals waiting to be awarded today, adrenaline will be particularly high for the men's 100m final, traditionally the most-watched event of the Olympics.

The final of men's tennis will take place on the clay courts of Roland-Garros, bringing with it the possibility of seeing a final showdown between revered champions Djokovic and Nadal.

Monday, August 5, 2024

The "golden weekend" may be over, but the Olympics continue in full swing, especially in athletics with four new finals: 5,000 meters, 800 meters, discus throw, and pole vault. In the latter discipline, Renaud Lavillenie dreams of a victory on home soil. But he'll be facing tough competition from record-holder Armand Duplantis. Track cycling will also kick off at the National Velodrome of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

Tuesday, August 6, 2024

An Olympic boxing champion at Rio 2016, Estelle Mossely has set her sights on Paris 2024. The Frenchwoman is undefeated in professional boxing, but she wants to relive the emotional heights of the Olympic Games and, if possible, triumph on French soil in the iconic venue of Roland-Garros.

Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Athletics, boxing, speed climbing, sailing, wrestling, and taekwondo – there will be something for everyone on this day.

Thursday, August 8, 2024

Athletics will be in full swing with the awarding of five new gold medals: women's long jump, men's javelin throw, women's 400m hurdles and men's 200m and 110m hurdles.

The hockey final will take place at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes, a venue originally built for the 1924 Olympics – the last time the city hosted the games.

Friday, August 9, 2024

Football, especially the men's tournament, may not be the most popular event at the Olympic Games, but the competition will still be fierce this Friday at the Stade de France.

Another highlight is the final of the new discipline introduced in the 2024 Olympics: breakdance. The b-girls will compete on Friday, with the b-boys taking their turn on the mat the next day.

At Le Bourget, the Olympic combined climbing event will see the men compete, with audiences expecting a remarkable performance from French prodigy Mejdi Schlack.

Saturday, August 10, 2024

The grand climax of the games begins with a weekend filled with finals, especially in team sports. On Saturday, the last matches of men's basketball, women's handball, men's volleyball, and women's football will take place.

At Le Bourget, the queen of climbing, Janja Garnbret, will defend her Olympic title, and young French climber Oriane Bertone will also strive to shine.

Sunday, August 11, 2024

The last gold medals will be awarded on the final day of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The program includes the finals of men's handball, women's basketball, men's water polo and women's volleyball, with the men's marathon bringing the competitions to a close.

Finally, Paris will pass the Olympic torch to Los Angeles for the 2028 summer Olympics during the closing ceremony at the Stade de France.

A summary calendar of the games:

Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Football (Soccer)

Rugby Sevens

Thursday, July 25, 2024

Archery

Football (Soccer)

Handball

Rugby Sevens

Friday, July 26, 2024

Opening Ceremony

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Badminton

Basketball

Boxing

Road Cycling (with medal ceremonies)

Canoe Slalom

Diving (with medal ceremonies)

Football (Soccer)

Fencing (with medal ceremonies)

Artistic Gymnastics

Handball

Hockey

Judo (with medal ceremonies)

Rowing

Rugby Sevens (with medal ceremonies)

Shooting

Skateboarding (with medal ceremonies)

Surfing

Swimming (with medal ceremonies)

Tennis

Beach Volleyball

Volleyball

Water Polo

Sunday, July 28, 2024

Archery (with medal ceremonies)

Badminton

Basketball

Boxing

Canoe Slalom (with medal ceremonies)

Football (Soccer)

Fencing (with medal ceremonies)

Artistic Gymnastics

Handball

Hockey

Judo (with medal ceremonies)

Mountain Biking (with medal ceremonies)

Rowing

Rugby Sevens

Sailing

Shooting

Skateboarding (with medal ceremonies)

Surfing

Swimming (with medal ceremonies)

Beach Volleyball

Volleyball

Water Polo

Monday, July 29, 2024

Archery (with medal ceremonies)

Badminton

Basketball

Boxing

Canoe Slalom (with medal ceremonies)

Diving (with medal ceremonies)

Fencing (with medal ceremonies)

Artistic Gymnastics (with medal ceremonies)

Handball

Hockey

Judo (with medal ceremonies)

Mountain Biking (with medal ceremonies)

Rowing

Rugby Sevens

Sailing

Shooting

Surfing

Swimming (with medal ceremonies)

Tennis

Table Tennis (with medal ceremonies)

Beach Volleyball

Volleyball

Water Polo

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Archery

Badminton

3x3 Basketball

BMX Freestyle

Boxing

Canoe Slalom

Football (Soccer)

Fencing (with medal ceremonies)

Artistic Gymnastics (with medal ceremonies)

Handball

Hockey

Judo (with medal ceremonies)

Rowing (with medal ceremonies)

Rugby Sevens (with medal ceremonies)

Sailing (with medal ceremonies)

Shooting

Surfing (with medal ceremonies)

Swimming (with medal ceremonies)

Tennis

Table Tennis (with medal ceremonies)

Triathlon

Beach Volleyball

Volleyball

Water Polo

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Archery

ArtisticGymnastics(with medal ceremonies)

Badminton

3x3 Basketball

Basketball

BMX Freestyle (with medal ceremonies)

Boxing

Canoe Slalom (with medal ceremonies)

Diving (with medal ceremonies)

Fencing(with medal ceremonies)

Handball

Hockey

Judo (with medal ceremonies)

Rowing (with medal ceremonies)

Sailing (with medal ceremonies)

Shooting

Soccer

Skateboarding (with medal ceremonies)

Swimming (with medal ceremonies)

Table Tennis (with medal ceremonies)

Tennis

Beach Volleyball

Volleyball

Water Polo

Thursday, August 1, 2024

Archery

Athletics (Track and Field) (with medal ceremonies)

Badminton

3x3 Basketball

Basketball

BMX Racing

Boxing

Canoe slalom

Cycling Track (with medal ceremonies)

Gymnastics Artistic (with medal ceremonies)

Golf

Handball

Hockey

Judo (with medal ceremonies)

Rowing (with medal ceremonies)

Sailing (with medal ceremonies)

Shooting

Swimming (with medal ceremonies)

Tennis

Table Tennis

Beach Volleyball

Volleyball

Water Polo

Friday, August 2, 2024

Archery (with medal ceremonies)

Athletics (Track and Field) (with medal ceremonies)

Badminton (with medal ceremonies)

3x3 Basketball

Basketball

BMX Racing (with medal ceremonies)

Boxing

Diving (with medal ceremonies)

Equestrian (with medal ceremonies)

Football (Soccer) (with medal ceremonies)

Fencing (with medal ceremonies)

Golf

Trampoline Gymnastics

Handball

Hockey

Judo (with medal ceremonies)

Rowing (with medal ceremonies)

Sailing (with medal ceremonies)

Shooting

Swimming (with medal ceremonies)

Tennis (with medal ceremonies)

Table Tennis

Beach Volleyball

Volleyball (with medal ceremonies)

Saturday, August 3, 2024

Archery (with medal presentation)

Athletics (with medal presentation)

Badminton (with medal presentation)

3x3 Basketball

Basketball

BMX Racing (with medal presentation)

Boxing (with medal presentation)

Road Cycling (with medal presentation)

Canoe Slalom

Equestrian (with medal presentation)

Football (Soccer)

Fencing (with medal presentation)

Artistic Gymnastics (with medal presentation)

Golf

Handball Hockey

Judo (with medal presentation)

Rowing (with medal presentation)

Sailing

Shooting

Swimming (with medal presentation)

Tennis (with medal presentation)

Table Tennis (with medal presentation)

Beach Volleyball (with medal presentation)

Volleyball

Water Polo

Sunday, August 4, 2024

Archery (with medal ceremony)

Athletics (with medal ceremony)

Badminton (with medal ceremony)

3x3 Basketball

Basketball

Boxing (with medal ceremony)

Road Cycling (with medal ceremony)

Canoe Slalom

Equestrian (with medal ceremony)

Football (Soccer)

Fencing (with medal ceremony)

Artistic Gymnastics (with medal ceremony)

Golf (with medal ceremony)

Handball

Hockey

Sailing

Shooting

Swimming (with medal ceremony)

Tennis (with medal ceremony)

Table Tennis (with medal ceremony)

Beach Volleyball

Volleyball

Water Polo

Monday, August 5, 2024

Athletics (with medal ceremony)

Badminton (with medal ceremony)

3x3 Basketball (with medal ceremony)

Climbing

Canoe Slalom (with medal ceremony)

Track Cycling (with medal ceremony)

Diving

Football (Soccer)

Artistic Gymnastics (with medal ceremony)

Hockey

Sailing

Shooting

Artistic Swimming

Triathlon (with medal ceremony)

Beach Volleyball

Volleyball

Water Polo

Wrestling

Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Athletics (with medal ceremony)

Basketball

Boxing (with medal ceremony)

Climbing

Canoe Sprint

Track Cycling (with medal ceremony)

Diving (with medal ceremony)

Equestrian (with medal ceremony)

Football (Soccer)

Handball

Hockey

Sailing (with medal ceremony)

Skateboarding (with medal ceremony)

Artistic Swimming

Beach Volleyball

Volleyball

Water Polo

Wrestling (with medal ceremony)

Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Athletics (with medal ceremony)

Basketball

Boxing (with medal ceremony)

Climbing

Canoe Sprint

Track Cycling (with medal ceremony)

Diving

Golf

Handball

Hockey

Sailing (with medal ceremony)

Skateboarding (with medal ceremony)

Artistic Swimming (with medal ceremony)

Taekwondo (with medal ceremony)

Table Tennis

Beach Volleyball

Volleyball

Weightlifting (with medal ceremony)

Water Polo

Wrestling (with medal ceremony)

Thursday, August 8, 2024

Athletics (with medal ceremony)

Basketball

Boxing (with medal ceremony)

Climbing (with medal ceremony)

Canoe Sprint (with medal ceremony)

Track Cycling (with medal ceremony)

Diving (with medal ceremony)

Football (Soccer) (with medal ceremony)

Golf

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Hockey (with medal ceremony)

Modern Pentathlon

Marathon Swimming

Sailing (with medal ceremony)

Taekwondo (with medal ceremony)

Table Tennis

Beach Volleyball

Volleyball

Weightlifting (with medal ceremony)

Water Polo

Wrestling (with medal ceremony)

Friday, August 9, 2024

Athletics (with medal ceremony)

Basketball

Breaking (with medal ceremony)

Boxing (with medal ceremony)

Climbing (with medal ceremony)

Canoe Sprint (with medal ceremony)

Track Cycling (with medal ceremony)

Diving (with medal ceremony)

Football (Soccer) (with medal ceremony)

Golf

Rhythmic Gymnastics (with medal ceremony)

Handball (with medal ceremony)

Modern Pentathlon (with medal ceremony)

Marathon Swimming (with medal ceremony)

Artistic Swimming

Taekwondo (with medal ceremony)

Table Tennis (with medal ceremony)

Beach Volleyball (with medal ceremony)

Volleyball (with medal ceremony)

Weightlifting (with medal ceremony)

Water Polo

Wrestling (with medal ceremony)

Saturday, August 10, 2024

Marathon (with medal ceremony)

Basketball (with medal ceremony)

Breaking (with medal ceremony)

Boxing (with medal ceremony)

Climbing (with medal ceremony)

Canoe Sprint (with medal ceremony)

Track Cycling (with medal ceremony)

Diving (with medal ceremony)

Football (with medal ceremony)

Golf (with medal ceremony)

Rhythmic Gymnastics (with medal ceremony)

Handball (with medal ceremony)

Modern Pentathlon (with medal ceremony)

Artistic Swimming (with medal ceremony)

Taekwondo (with medal ceremony)

Beach Volleyball (with medal ceremony)

Volleyball (with medal ceremony)

Weightlifting (with medal ceremony)

Water Polo (with medal ceremony)

Wrestling (with medal ceremony)

Sunday, August 11, 2024

Marathon (with medal ceremony)

Basketball (with medal ceremony)

Track Cycling (with medal ceremony)

Handball (with medal ceremony)

Modern Pentathlon (with medal ceremony)

Volleyball (with medal ceremony)

Weightlifting (with medal ceremony)

Water Polo (with medal ceremony)

Wrestling (with medal ceremony)

Closing Ceremony

Share :

