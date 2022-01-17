Ann Coulter tells NY Times Trump 'is done' — and they should 'stop obsessing over him'

Almost a year after Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States, former President Donald Trump continues to receive an abundance of media coverage — from negative reporting in liberal and progressive outlets to nonstop adulation and praise from Trump’s sycophants at Fox News, Newsmax TV and One America News. But one right-wing media figure who has no kind words for Trump in 2022 is author Ann Coulter, who believes that his dominance of the Republican Party has come to an end and has been bashing the ex-president on Twitter.

Interviewed by the New York Times, Coulter said, “Trump is done. You guys should stop obsessing over him.”

The right-wing firebrand was interviewed for an article by Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Martin, who addressed growing tensions between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In a January 12 tweet, Coulter used the phrase “booster status” as a double entendre. Trump, in a recent interview, was obviously referring to DeSantis when he slammed Republicans who are too “gutless” to say whether or not they have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

Trump has been aggressively promoting COVID-19 vaccines lately, saying that he got a booster shot and urging others to do the same. DeSantis, however, has been evasive when asked about COVID-19 booster shots, obviously fearful of saying anything that might offend anti-vaxxers.

Coulter tweeted:

In a January 16 tweet, Coulter was bullish on the idea of DeSantis running for president in 2024 — and suggested Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin as a running mate.