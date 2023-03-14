Another drag show showdown: Florida targets prominent Miami hotel’s liquor license
"A Drag Queen Christmas," featuring performers from the reality show "RuPaul's Drag Race," is on tour throughout the nation. - Broward Center for the Performin/Broward Center for the Performin/TNS

MIAMI — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is seeking to revoke the Hyatt Regency Miami’s liquor license because one of its facilities hosted a Christmas-themed drag queen show in which the state claimed minors were present. The event — “A Drag Queen Christmas” — was held on Dec. 27 at the James L. Knight Center, a 4,500-seat auditorium affiliated with the hotel that typically hosts concerts, graduation ceremonies and other events. The December show was hosted by Nina West, a star from the reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and minors were required to be accompanied by an adult to attend. In a ...