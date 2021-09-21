Conservative calls out fellow right-wingers for 'dying to own the libs' with hardcore vax resistance

Writing in The Washington Post this Tuesday, columnist Sonny Bunch says that it's undeniable that the majority of people forgoing COVID-19 vaccines are Republicans, and that resistance to vaccines is directly inflating death rates.

While Republicans try to deflect blame for lagging vaccination to other demographic groups, Bunch contends that the data says something different:

"Sixty percent of those who have received at least one dose are White, while 61 percent of the population is White; 17 percent of those who have received at least one dose are Hispanic, while 17 percent of the population is Hispanic; 10 percent of those who have received at least one dose are Black, while 12 percent of the population is Black."

As a result. Bunch writes, people in Republican-leaning states "(and folks in Republican-leaning media) are dying in greater numbers."

Bunch then points to a recent op-ed in Breitbart where John Nolte argues that shaming anti-vaxxers is not the correct strategy to get people vaccinated.

"I wish Nolte nothing but the best in convincing Trump-backing Republicans that the path to electoral success and continued lib-ownage is to get vaccinated," Bunch writes. "If he can get his audience to finally take to heart the fact that 99.5 percent of those who are dying of covid-19 are unvaccinated, more power to him. But I do wish he spent more time exploring how negative polarization became the be-all and end-all in the Republican Party, to the point that it is a deadly phenomenon."

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.