Anti-war protest journalist Ovsyannikova releases book after fleeing Russia
Marina Ovsyannikova (AFP)

Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian journalist known for storming a prime-time news broadcast on state television to protest against the war in Ukraine, has released an autobiographical book describing the media "propaganda factory" in Moscow.

The book will be published on Friday in Germany. The same day, she will give a press conference in Paris at the offices of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) to recount her escape from Russia with her daughter, with the assistance of RSF, four months ago, when she was under house arrest.

Titled "Zwischen Gut und Böse" [Between Good and Evil, How I finally stood up to the Kremlin's propaganda, editor's note], the 200-page book will be released later in English and French, the German editor Langen Müller told AFP.

At the start of the book, to which AFP had access, the journalist born to a Russian mother and a Ukrainian father recounts her interruption of a live news broadcast on state television, with a sign proclaiming "No War".

Her radical act was a decision she made on her own, she wrote, because she could no longer bear the Russian regime's lies.

