Facebook removes Hebrew-language groups spreading fake vaccine news
Coronavirus vaccine in Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Sheba Medical Center. - Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO/dpa

Facebook has taken down four Hebrew-language groups that spread fake news about coronavirus vaccines, a spokeswoman for the social media platform in Israel said on Sunday. Israel's Justice Ministry said the groups had posted "false and misleading information" aimed at spreading "panic" among Israelis and preventing them from getting inoculated against Covid-19. The government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to combat doubts among Israelis as to whether the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines it has bought are safe. More than one-third of Israelis have expressed doubts about getting vacc...