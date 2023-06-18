U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in China on visit to thaw tensions
Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, speaks during a press conference. Blinken supports Seoul's efforts to seek healthy relations with China. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Beijing on Sunday for talks with senior Chinese officials, state television reported, a visit aimed at rebuilding the cratering relationship between the governments.

A series of meetings with high-ranking government representatives are planned before the top US diplomat leaves on Monday. According to US information, Blinken was first set to meet his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on Sunday afternoon.

The pair was also due to have dinner later in the day.