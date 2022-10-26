'Anybody not named Trump’: Paul Ryan offers reality check on the possibility of another Trump presidential run
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) recently reiterated his stance on former President Donald Trump not being the best Republican presidential nominee in 2024.

During a recent appearance on Fox Business, Ryan spoke with host Stuart Varney where he suggested the “new swing voter in American politics is the suburban voter and it’s really clear the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump but they like Republicans.”

“So, I think anybody not named Trump, I think is so much more likely to win the White House for us,” he added.

The GOP is “going to want to win the White House so badly and beat the Democrats, and we know we’re so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with suburban voters that we’re gonna want to win.”

Ryan pointed to Republican losses under Trump: “My party hasn’t lost this much, this fast than we have with Trump. We lost the House, the Senate, the White House in the space of two years. I don’t want to repeat that, I want to win.”

His latest remarks come shortly after he previously expressed concern about another Trump run. Earlier this month, Ryan claimed “the only reason he stays where he is is because everybody’s afraid of him.”

He also explained that some believe going after Trump would be potentially damaging to their own political careers.

Although Ryan is not optimistic about Trump possibly running for president again, he does believe the political party can regain control of the House in the upcoming midterm elections.

