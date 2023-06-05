Ardern receives New Zealand top honour for leadership during COVID, mosque attack

He checked off three "worrying things" that he said any Kennedy fan should look at.

First, Kennedy made his name among the anti-vaccine crowd in 2005 using distorted data to allege a massive conspiracy theory about mercury-based preservatives. During the pandemic, he proposed the 5G vaccine conspiracy theories. Another was the conspiracy that Bill Gates, who didn't create the vaccine, somehow used tracking devices injected into people for unknown purposes. Then he started comparing vaccines to the Holocaust. He put out photos of Dr. Anthony Fauci in a Hitler mustache.

Up until April of 2022, COVID vaccines could have prevented at least 318,000 deaths from the disease, the Brown University School of Public Health calculated. Hasan said that it's proof people like Kennedy have blood on their hands.

Second, Kennedy is being backed by far-right organizers Steve Bannon and Roger Stone. Kennedy hasn't addressed why these two would be so supportive of his campaign when the man they support the most, Donald Trump, is also running. He almost got a job in the Trump administration.

Lastly, a big tell is that Kennedy doesn't have any support from his own family. The Democratic stall words have long supported the party and the members of their family that chose to run under its banner. RFK Jr. is the only one to be dismissed by his own family.

"Forgive me, but a Bannon-backed, Tucker-platformed, anti-vaxxer... is perhaps not the progressive, principled, anti-establishment, liberal Democratic Party champion that he might want you to think he is," said Hasan.

Kennedy also confessed that he has a lot of conversations with dead people.

See the clip below or at the link here.