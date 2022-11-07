'Are you kidding me?' Howard Stern blasts Herschel Walker in profanity-filled rant
Howard Stern appears on David Letterman's 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' (Screen cap).

Over the years, Howard Stern has never been a straight-down-the-line liberal or progressive. The New York City-based shock jock leans liberal on social issues like abortion and gay rights, and he’s never been shy about having adult film stars on his show. But Stern is more conservative/libertarian on economics and has endorsed some moderate Republicans in the past.

Stern, however, is a scathing critic of the MAGA movement and the evangelical Christian right. And on Monday, November 7 — the day before the 2022 midterms elections — Stern lambasted Herschel Walker, who is trying to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia, as a prime example of the problems he has with MAGA Republicans.

The SiriusXM host, sounding frustrated during an angry rant, told listeners, “F*****g Herschel Walker. Holy f***. They're saying he's gonna win in Georgia. Are you f*****g dummies? …. They always talk about another civil war. I think there is gonna be one. I mean, how the f*** could you elect that guy?”

Stern continued, “You gotta be outta your f*****g skull… I gotta say, I mean, are you f*****g kidding me? … Would you really vote for this f*****g — I don't know what the f*** he is. I was gonna say mental case … but I don't even know if that's fair to mental cases. I just don't know."