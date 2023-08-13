Argentina set for primary vote with ruling Peronists fighting for survival

By Nicolás Misculin BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentines head to the polls on Sunday in primary elections, with voters set to punish the ruling center-left Peronist coalition, angry at inflation scraping 116% and a cost of living crisis that has left four in 10 people in poverty. The primary is obligatory for most adults and each person gets one vote, making it in effect a giant dress rehearsal of the general election in October and giving a clear indication of who is the favorite to take the presidency. That will be key for policy affecting Argentina's huge farm sector, one of the world's top ...