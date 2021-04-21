Arizona lawmaker uses racist slur and calls for Black representative to ‘be sat down’ and not ‘be allowed to speak’

A Republican state lawmaker used a racist slur on the floor of the Arizona state legislature and then called for another lawmaker, who is Black, to be ordered to "be sat down" and "not be allowed to speak."

On Tuesday Rep. Travis Grantham, a Republican, interrupted Rep. Reginald Bolding, a Democrat, who was making a speech against a voter suppression bill.

"I feel personally that motives were arraigned of members, including myself, with regards to colored people, Black people, whatever people this individual wants to single out, in their ability to vote, and I think it's incorrect," Grantham, who is 42-years old, charged.

"I think he should be sat down and he shouldn't be allowed to speak," he added, seemingly treating his colleague as a child.

The term "colored people" is racist, a slur, and dates back to the Jim Crow era of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Grantham was citing a House rule that says no member shall "use language that is personally offensive."

Arizona takes up voting rights. AZ Rep. Reginald Bolding (D) says new law makes it more difficult for people of color to vote.

