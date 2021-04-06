Arkansas Republicans override Governor’s veto of bill banning medical treatment for transgender youth

On Monday's episode of "The View," co-host Meghan McCain had plenty to say about the conditions surrounding Major League Baseball's highly controversial decision to change the location of their All-Star game in protest of voting legislation that critics say aims to suppress voters. The segment began with Whoopi Goldberg asking co-host Joy Behar on her thoughts. Behar noted that after a Democratic win in Georgia, Republicans seemed to be responding with panic after losing such a solidly red state. "The Republicans know they have nothing to offer the American people. All they have is tax breaks for the very very rich people, that's all they've got! They have no platforms, they're just bitching about Dr. Seuss continuously, so they have to stop people from voting because if people vote, they will vote for the democrats."

<p>McCain then unloaded a barrage of complaints about the MLB's decision.</p><p>She first claimed that there were other baseball games still planned to occur in the state of Georgia, saying that the organization should "put your money where your mouth is" by removing business from the state entirely. She also complained that protests of the bill unfairly portray the state as a "racist, deplorable, unforgivable place." </p><p>McCain continued by defending the legislation and claiming that the majority of people against it just had it wrong. This is of course ignoring the fact that it now needlessly puts new hurdles in the way of voters like changing locations for ballot boxes and requiring a driver's license or other government-issued ID for those requesting absentee ballots, <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/georgia-s-jim-crow-voter-suppression-bill-now-law-here-ncna1262254" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">among many other things</a>.</p><p>McCain claims that President Biden's condemnation of the bill is "completely factually inaccurate" citing a <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/03/30/biden-falsely-claims-new-georgia-law-ends-voting-hours-early/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Washington Post article</a> that proves Biden's statements specifically on the restriction of voting hours within the bill as inaccurate. However, the same article states that this mistake was likely because the President was briefed on an earlier version of the bill at the time that he had made those statements.</p><p>She also criticized Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, saying that it was, "harder to vote in New York" because of similar clauses that restrict same-day voting and registration, as well as restrictions on handing out food and water to voters. Obviously, if one thing, like the <a href="https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2018/09/new-yorks-worst-in-the-country-voting-system/570223/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">New York state voting system</a> is certifiably bad, we must ensure that everything is equally bad for everyone else.</p><p>McCain goes on saying she is, "really disappointed" in President Biden, questioning if these statements are, "healing the soul of a nation," as he famously said in his inaugural address.</p><p>Without acknowledging any possibility that Georgia Republicans could be <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/georgia-s-jim-crow-voter-suppression-bill-now-law-here-ncna1262254" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">making moves to secure a victory for Incumbent Governor Brian Kemp</a> (R-Georgia) in the upcoming election against Democratic superstar Stacey Abrams, McCain states that this is more "cultural war stuff" and argues that Biden's stance on the issue is dividing the nation further.</p><p>To finish the rant off, McCain demanded the Biden administration boycott the upcoming Beijing Olympics, citing the alleged persecution and genocide against the Uighur Muslim population in China. <a href="https://www.pbs.org/newshour/features/uighurs/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Various reports rumor that the ethnic minority have been forced into labor camps and have had their human right repeatedly violated.</a></p><p>She claimed, "We have nothing to say about this... We're still going to the Olympics where mass genocide is happening, but we are going to boycott everything in the state of Georgia.."</p><p>The Biden administration has, in fact, condemned the actions of the Chinese government and even issued sanctions against two top leaders, "over continued human rights abuses against the country's minority <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/uighurs-accuse-china-mass-detention-torture-landmark-complaint-n1239493" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Uyghur</a> population." as r<a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/biden-admin-announces-sanctions-against-chinese-officials-over-human-rights-n1261745" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">eported by NBC</a> in March.</p><p>Whoopi, who had heard enough cut Meghan off by interjecting, "They do know-" and muttered, "oh for frog legs!" when McCain continued, which was followed by an awkward pause.</p><p>McCain's argument is not only 'factually inaccurate,' (as she accuses Biden of being) but relies on a meaningless equivocation between two completely separate issues. The President <em>should</em> have more to say about a civil rights issue happening within the borders of his own country than the actions of a government we are already clearly on tense terms with. There are many issues that the U.S and China disagree on. The relevance of the potential suppression of an entire ethnic group in regards to a ploy to restrict the access of the American public's access to voting remains unclear, like most of McCain's political logic.</p>