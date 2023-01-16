Arrest of 'last godfather' deals new blow to ailing Sicilian mafia

Santos, who has faced a cascading scandal for lying about every aspect of his personal life on the campaign trail, previously claimed he was never alerted to possible fraud going on at Harbor City Capital, but a now-deleted tweet reveals he in fact was alerted to it two years ago by a prospective client.

"Taken together, the evidence suggests Santos may have had a business relationship with Intrater as Santos was first entering politics in 2020," said the report. "It also shows, according to the SEC filing, that Intrater put hundreds of thousands of dollars into Santos’ onetime employer, Harbor City, which was accused by regulators of running a Ponzi scheme."

Intrater's lavish spending on Santos' campaign, and committees supporting it, was first reported last December, along with Santos' boasts at the Conservative Political Action Conference that he had been to Moscow "many times in [his] career."

Intrater is the cousin of Viktor Vekselberg, a known Russian oligarch who has bragged about his ties to U.S. politics and has been sanctioned for his role in the Russian energy industry. Last April, Vekselberg's $90 million yacht was seized by Spanish authorities in the port of Palma del Mallorca.

"While Intrater is a U.S. citizen, his company, the investment firm Columbus Nova, has historically had extensive ties to the business interests of his Russian cousin. As recently as 2018, when Vekselberg was sanctioned by the Treasury Department, his conglomerate was Columbus Nova’s largest client, the company confirmed to The Post that year," said the report. "Intrater’s interactions in 2016 and 2017 with Michael Cohen, who at the time was working as a lawyer for Donald Trump, were probed during special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible links between Trump and the Kremlin. Intrater’s company paid the lawyer and self-described Trump fixer to identify deals for his business, and court records show they exchanged hundreds of texts and phone calls."

