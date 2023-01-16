Arrest of 'last godfather' deals new blow to ailing Sicilian mafia

Matteo Messina Denaro Agence France-Presse, via Ufficio Stampa Comando Generale
By Angelo Amante ROME (Reuters) - The arrest of Sicilian mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro deals a powerful blow to the mythology of the Cosa Nostra, toppling a symbol of the group's resistance to police efforts to break up organised crime. Messina Denaro, 60, was Italy's most wanted mafia boss and had been on the run for three decades. He had been sentenced in absentia to a life term for his role in the 1992 murders of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino. His arrest comes almost 30 years to the day after police caught Salvatore "Toto" Riina, Cosa Nostra's biggest figur...