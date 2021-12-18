Arrest three years after acid attack on Innogy manager in Germany

Bernhard Guenther, then CFO of Innogy, stands at thyssenkrupp's annual general meeting. A man was arrested in Belgium on Friday in connection with an acid attack on Guenther more than three and a half years ago. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

A man was arrested in Belgium on Friday in connection with an acid attack on the chief financial officer of German energy company Innogy more than three and a half years ago.

A trace of DNA found at the crime scene suggests the man detained in Belgium's Limburg province was behind the attack, according to the public prosecutor's office in Wuppertal, Germany.

The suspect was wanted under a European arrest warrant and there are plans to extradite him.

Two people threw highly concentrated acid at Bernhard Guenther as he was jogging near his home near Dusseldorf on March 4, 2018. He was scarred in the attack.

Guenther greeted the arrest in a statement through his lawyers.

"I am very pleased about this important progress in the investigation," he said. "Through the arrest, I hope to have come a great deal closer to our goal of identifying the middlemen and the person who commissioned this attack on me."

Four suspects are currently being investigated. A man was arrested for the crime in October 2019 but was later released.

Guenther said at the time that he suspected a professional motive was behind the mysterious attack.

At the time, Guenther was the head of finance of Innogy, a subsidiary of energy company RWE that was later take over by Eon. He has since left the company.

Innogy had offered a 100,000-euro (113,000-dollar) reward in connection with the crime.