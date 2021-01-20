As Biden takes office, top EU official calls for reset in relations

European Parliament plenary session in Brussels - President of the European Council Charles Michel speaks during a plenary session of the European Parliament which focused on the inauguration of the new US President Joe Biden and the presentation of the programme of activities of the Portuguese Presidency. - Philippe Buissin/European Parliament /dpa
European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday called for the United States and European Union to create a "new founding pact" for their transatlantic relations. To do so, he invited Joe Biden - who is set to be sworn in as president of the US on Wednesday - to Brussels for a summit. "Today is an opportunity to rejuvenate our transatlantic relationship which has greatly suffered in the last 4 years," he said. "On the first day of his mandate, I address a solemn proposal to the new US president: Let's build a new founding pact for a stronger Europe, for a stronger America, and for a bet...