(In paragraph 10, corrects Manitoba's wage rate to C$18 per hour, not C$.74 per hour) By Nia Williams BRITISH COLUMBIA (Reuters) -Canada is wrestling with its worst-ever start to wildfire season, but recruiting firefighters is becoming increasingly difficult due to tight labor markets and the tough nature of the job, provincial officials say. Limited resources could threaten Canada's ability to douse fires, which are expected to get bigger and fiercer in future as a result of fossil fuel-driven climate change, risking more damage to communities and disrupting the country's oil and gas, mining ...
As Canada's wildfires intensify, recruiting firefighters is tougher
June 24, 2023, 7:37 PM ET