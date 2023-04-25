As kidnappings, gang violence surge in Haiti, FBI warns Americans, residents to stay away
Police officers patrol a neighborhood amid gang-related violence in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. - RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

The FBI is warning U.S. citizens and permanent residents, especially those living in South Florida, to stay away from Haiti. The warning comes as Haiti’s embattled police force faces increasing attacks from warring gangs and as the violence in Port-au-Prince, according to the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, has reached levels similar to countries at war. “The people of Haiti continue to suffer one of the worst human rights crises in decades and a major humanitarian emergency,” Guterres said in his latest report to the U.N. Security Council. “With the high number of fatalitie...