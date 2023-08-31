As more Haiti neighborhoods fall to gangs, US sends deportation flight
Johnson Sabin/EFE/Zuma Press/TNS

A month after a spike in gang violence in the neighborhood near U.S. Embassy compounds led to the State Department’s decision to order the departure of some embassy personnel, the sounds of automatic gunfire continue to stir panic and trigger cries for help throughout Haiti’s capital. While parts of the suburb of Tabarre, where the embassy is located, remain a no-go zone, heavily armed men now control large swaths of the hilltop Carrefour-Feuilles community, raising fears among nearby residents that they are one step closer to completely losing Port-au-Prince to armed gangs. For months, reside...