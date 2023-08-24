As ranked choice voting gains momentum, parties in power push back
Voters arrive to cast a ballot at a polling station setup in the Region II Elections Office on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. - Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America/TNS

Over the past decade, ranked choice voting has become increasingly popular. From conservative Utah to liberal New York City, 13 million American voters in 51 jurisdictions — including all of Alaska and Maine — now use the system, under which voters rank candidates based on preference, leading to an instant runoff in a crowded race. This year, Democrats and Republicans in power pushed back. Arguing that ranked choice voting is too complicated for voters to understand, Democrats in the District of Columbia and Republicans in states such as Idaho, Montana and South Dakota took steps to prevent ad...

