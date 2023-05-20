Formidable asteroid to hurl past Earth Sunday, 4 others approaching this weekend
Illustration of an asteroid nearing Earth. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

An asteroid by the name of 2023 JK is expected to zip past Earth on Sunday, missing our planet by just a little more than a million miles. According to NASA, 2023 JK is roughly the size of a commercial jet. Or, as The Jerusalem Post measures it, the length of 18 adult male Pacific walruses. Laying in a row. Heads and tusks down. Also passing by on Sunday, and clocking in at roughly the same size as 2023 JK, will be asteroid JD4. It’ll miss the Earth by nearly twice the distance of 2023 JK.

Science