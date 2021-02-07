At anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel, pink is the new black

By Corinna Kern JERUSALEM (Reuters) - It's Saturday night in Jerusalem and a group of protesters dressed in fluorescent pink are preparing to join a weekly demonstration outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence demanding he quit. They call themselves "The Pink Front", and participate in anti-Netanyahu protests that are held across the country each Saturday, drawing thousands of people calling for Israel's longest-serving leader to step down over corruption allegations, which he denies. Many Pink Front members are artists and performers, a community that has been h...