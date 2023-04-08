At Easter vigil, Pope Francis encourages hope amid 'icy winds of war'

By Philip Pullella VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis led the world's Roman Catholics into Easter at a Saturday night vigil Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, decrying the "icy winds of war" and other injustices. The 86-year-old Francis skipped an outdoor event on Friday night because of unseasonably cold temperatures in Rome. His doctors ordered prudence after he was hospitalised last week for bronchitis. Francis appeared to be well during the Easter Vigil service, during which he baptised eight adult converts to Catholicism. After starting the service in the rear of the church with the traditi...