At least 12 dead after gas explosion hits Russian housing block - Tass

After Trump made his comments, Proud Boys sent a flurry of messages to a Telegram group chat called "Official Presidents Chat," which included defendants Tarrio, Ethan Nordean and Zachary Rehl.

The messages celebrated Trump for name-dropping the group, saying it was a clear message to remain ready to take action.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Mike Lee is a creep': Hometown columnist shreds Utah Republican

In a different chat called Skull and Bones populated with Proud Boys "elders," one person wrote, "We are bigger than Jesus," to which Tarrio replied, "Kings."

"Boys, we are the #1 media point from the largest debate that has ever been seen or heard in the history of the world," user "Chris Cannon Pb" wrote. "3billion people heard our name and the other 4billion don't have a TV."

"Lets hope daddy Trump plays it right," Rehl wrote.