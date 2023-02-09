At least 12 dead after gas explosion hits Russian housing block - Tass

MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least 12 people were killed on Thursday in a gas explosion in a housing block in the city of Novosibirsk in Siberia, Tass news agency said, in Russia's second fatal gas explosion in three days. The agency cited local officials as saying another three people were missing. The regional health ministry earlier said the dead included a two-year-old child. Russia's Investigative Committee, which is responsible for major crimes, said it had opened an investigation and detained two people who had performed gas maintenance work in the building several days before. Video published ...
Telegram messages show Proud Boys were inspired by Trump's 'stand back and stand by' comment
February 09, 2023
According to Telegram messages introduced as evidence in court Wednesday at the trial of five Proud Boys who are charged with seditious conspiracy, the right-wing group was energized after former President Donald Trump told members of the right-wing extremist group to "stand back and stand by" during a September 2020 presidential debate, USA Today reports.
Among the Proud Boys facing charges is the group's former leader, Enrique Tarrio.
After Trump made his comments, Proud Boys sent a flurry of messages to a Telegram group chat called "Official Presidents Chat," which included defendants Tarrio, Ethan Nordean and Zachary Rehl.
The messages celebrated Trump for name-dropping the group, saying it was a clear message to remain ready to take action.
In a different chat called Skull and Bones populated with Proud Boys "elders," one person wrote, "We are bigger than Jesus," to which Tarrio replied, "Kings."
"Boys, we are the #1 media point from the largest debate that has ever been seen or heard in the history of the world," user "Chris Cannon Pb" wrote. "3billion people heard our name and the other 4billion don't have a TV."
"Lets hope daddy Trump plays it right," Rehl wrote.
Psychologists uncover some interesting facts about men and women’s patterns of sexual desire
February 09, 2023
Is it true that women’s sexual desire fluctuates over time, while men’s remains stable? A series of three longitudinal studies published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior tested this common assumption. Findings revealed that over the short-term, there were no sex differences, while over the long-term, women more so than men experienced variability in sexual desire. “I was broadly interested in how sexual desire changes over time. People have been studying sexual desire as a state that can be fluid, which in itself is interesting to me,” said Dr. Emily A. Harris, a post-doctoral research fello...
US House unanimously condemns Chinese balloon
February 09, 2023
US lawmakers on Thursday unanimously denounced China's use of a suspected spy balloon that flew over North America last week.
The vote allowed lawmakers to agree on a bipartisan stance on Beijing, after several balloon-related political skirmishes.
The balloon's days-long flyover from Alaska to South Carolina captivated the attention of regular Americans and officials alike, before the US military shot it down off the east coast Saturday.
The House of Representatives passed a resolution "condemning the Chinese Communist Party’s use of a high-altitude surveillance balloon over United States territory as a brazen violation of United States sovereignty."
Republicans heavily criticized President Joe Biden's response to the incursion, accusing his administration of being weak in the face of Chinese aggression.
According to Biden, military officials warned that falling debris could have posed a risk to the American population on the ground if the balloon -- whose remnants ultimately ended up in the Atlantic Ocean -- had been shot down earlier, while it was over land.
For congressman Michael McCaul, the resolution's sponsor, the balloon affair offered a silver lining: "The good news is it galvanized the American people's opposition to Chairman Xi (Jinping)'s communist regime," he said.
A Pentagon official told a separate Senate hearing Thursday that the United States is still trying to figure out what exactly the balloon, which it says was deployed for espionage purposes, was looking for.
"We have some very good guesses about that," assistant defense secretary Jedidiah Royal said.
"And we are learning more as we exploit the contents" of the balloon, he added.
Beijing has insisted the balloon was a "civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological purposes."
