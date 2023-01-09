At least 12 dead in anti-govt. protests near Peru airport

At least twelve people died following clashes near Juliaca airport in southern Peru, the ombudsman's office said on Monday, after the resumption of protests demanding early elections and the release of jailed former President Pedro Castillo. El aeropuerto de Juliaca tomado, Puno esta simplemente ardiendo, la culpa de esto es de Pedro Castillo, Anibal Torres y Betssy Chavez nunca se olviden #TerrorismoNuncaMas <#IzquierdaMiserableYTerrorista pic.twitter.com/H1K9GIqMes — Politólogo de Miercoles (@PoliticoDeMier) ¡Antentos... No es Rusia bombardeando Ucrania, por tanto es casi seguro que no lo ve...
'Enough': House Dem nails Republican's hypocritical complaint about 'reckless' deficits
January 09, 2023
On Monday, Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC) took to the floor to rail against "reckless spending" by Democrats — only to immediately be shot down by Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA).
“1,740 new IRS agents in every state, for one purpose," said Duncan, referring to funding to replace retiring IRS staffers and improve the agency's manpower to fight wealthy tax evaders. "To go after small businesses, hardworking Americans, to raise money to pay for reckless spending, reckless spending that’s cost $31 trillion in debt in this nation. This is the right thing to do, I'll tell you what: repurpose those agents to the Southern border. Or we could repurpose them and build the Keystone XL Pipeline ... but then the government turns around and hires $87,000 IRS agents to go after your constituents and mine?”
McGovern had a few choice words in response.
"I would remind my friend that the first bill you’re doing is gonna add $114 billion to the deficit," said McGovern. "Enough.”
McGovern is referring to a new Congressional Budget Office report finding that canceling the funding to restaff the IRS would save about $71 billion — but also reduce tax revenues by $186 billion due to reduced enforcement, for a deficit increase of $114 billion.
The IRS restaffing, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has directly pledged will not be used for audits on people making less than $400,000 a year, was passed as part of the Inflation Reduction Act — the broad package of energy, climate, and health care reforms passed via reconciliation last year.
Watch the video below or at this link.
\u201cRep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC): \u201c1,740 new IRS agents \u2026 to pay for reckless spending, reckless spending that\u2019s cost $31 trillion in debt.\u201d\n\nRep. Jim McGovern (D-MA): \u201cI would remind my friend that the first bill you\u2019re doing is gonna add $114 billion to the deficit. Enough.\u201d\u201d— The Recount (@The Recount) 1673305392
Here are the stark differences between Trump and Biden classified docs cases: legal experts
January 09, 2023
CNN reported on Monday that some classified documents were recently discovered in President Joe Biden's items in a storage office, which is drawing comparisons to former President Donald Trump's document scandal that has been referred to a special counsel in the Justice Department.
However, there are some key differences between the Biden case and the Trump case.
National security lawyer Bradley Moss took to Twitter to note that the story is drawing a stark contrast with Trump.
In particular, he cited a statement from Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, who said that "that on the same day the material was discovered, Nov. 2, the White House counsel's office notified the National Archives, which took possession of the materials the following morning.”
"This right here is the difference. They immediately cooperated," Moss explained.
In fact, the CNN story reveals that the documents have been locked up for five years, there was no request for them from he National Archives, and no flaunting of the documents by Biden. Trump's documents were stored in a pool storage room and there is evidence that he defied multiple requests to return them.
In fact, it's entirely possible Biden didn't even know he had them. The FBI wasn't called in to negotiate with anyone on Biden's team for the documents. There was also no search warrant issued for the FBI to search the locked offices for the documents.
As Moss pointed out, the day the documents were discovered the Biden team reached out to the National Archives and it was sent to the Justice Department without incident.
“The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of what appear to be Obama-Biden Administration records, including a small number of documents with classified markings,” Sauber said in a statement. “The documents were discovered when the President’s personal attorneys were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. The President periodically used this space from mid-2017 until the start of the 2020 campaign. On the day of this discovery, November 2, 2022, the White House Counsel’s Office notified the National Archives. The Archives took possession of the materials the following morning.”
"This is how you properly deal with this matter. Not lies, concealment and obstruction," said Moss.
Allison Gill, the Mueller She Wrote podcaster, compared the Biden discovery to the classified documents found in Trump's Palm Beach storage unit or the classified emails that were on Hillary Clinton's server.
"No crime. Very unlike the ones found in Trump's desk, co-mingled with non-classified, having lied about having them," she noted.
"If you can’t grasp the difference between finding improperly stored classified docs that you immediately turn over to NARA vs. obstructing and lying in a federal investigation regarding improperly stored classified docs, I cannot help you," Moss said.
LA Times legal analyst and former prosecutor Harry Litman predicted that the nuance isn't likely to stop Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) "and the new Hit Squad from howling to the heavens...."
National security lawyer Mark Zaid agreed with his colleague Moss that it happens commonly and usually results in administrative action, not a criminal action.
"Trump and team would have fared exactly same way had he not delayed, obstructed & potentially lied about existence of classified records at Mar-a-Lago. Big difference," Zaid said.
Trump previously complained that it was unfair that Joe Biden's home was never raided by the FBI.
Incoming Dem New Mexico House Speaker reports bullets fired into his home
January 09, 2023
Rep. Javier Martínez is set to take on the role as the speaker of the House in the New Mexico Legislature when it convenes in Santa Fe on Jan. 17.
Today, the Democrat that represents areas in downtown and Old Town Albuquerque, is the fourth elected official from his party to report bullets fired at his home. Police are also investigating shootings at a campaign headquarters and a law office of two elected Democrats, bringing the total to six shootings since December, possibly targeting prominent politicians in the city.
Although no one has been shot during these incidents, they are creating discomfort.
APD investigates possible connection between shootings at Democratic politicians’ homes, offices
Martínez saw the news break last week that someone fired rounds at the homes of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, ex-Commissioner Debbie O’Malley and state Sen. Linda Lopez.
He decided to inspect his home and found damage, which he describes as an “act of gun violence” outside.
Martínez told police he heard gunshots in the area sometime in early December.
“I share the anger of my fellow elected officials and all those who have been targeted by such senseless acts of violence,” he said. “We’re hopeful that those responsible will be caught and swiftly brought to justice.”
Rep. Antonio Maestas (D-Albuquerque) also reported a shooting that happened outside his law office after hearing last week’s news conference. During that announcement Albuquerque police said someone fired bullets at the campaign headquarters for Attorney General Raul Torréz.
Source New Mexico is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Source New Mexico maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Marisa Demarco for questions: info@sourcenm.com. Follow Source New Mexico on Facebook and Twitter.
