At least 12 dead in anti-govt. protests near Peru airport

At least twelve people died following clashes near Juliaca airport in southern Peru, the ombudsman's office said on Monday, after the resumption of protests demanding early elections and the release of jailed former President Pedro Castillo. El aeropuerto de Juliaca tomado, Puno esta simplemente ardiendo, la culpa de esto es de Pedro Castillo, Anibal Torres y Betssy Chavez nunca se olviden #TerrorismoNuncaMas <#IzquierdaMiserableYTerrorista pic.twitter.com/H1K9GIqMes — Politólogo de Miercoles (@PoliticoDeMier) ¡Antentos... No es Rusia bombardeando Ucrania, por tanto es casi seguro que no lo ve...