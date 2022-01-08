At least 16 stranded snow-tourists die at Pakistan hill station

By Syed Raza Hassan KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - At least 16 tourists died in freezing temperatures after being stranded in their vehicles in northern Pakistan, where thousands had flocked to enjoy the snow, officials said on Saturday. With some 1,000 vehicles still stranded, the government has declared Murree, 64 km (40 miles) northeast of the capital Islamabad, a calamity hit area. “For the first time in 15 to 20 years such large number of tourists flocked to Murree, which created a big crisis,” Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Pakistan's interior minister said a video message. The minister said that a...
'I am not a dog!': 78-year-old MAGA rioter denies urinating on column inside Capitol
January 07, 2022
A 78-year-old Jan. 6 rioter denied in a TV interview that he urinated on a column inside the Capitol during the insurrection.
According to a criminal complaint against Bob Snow of Heber Springs, Arkansas, he told FBI agents “he urinated on a column inside an area he thought to be a cafeteria.”
However, Snow told Fox 16 on Friday that he "was guided to a location outside the Capitol near a dark room with a window that from the outside looked like a lunchroom," according to the station.
“That’s how they’re identifying this as a cafeteria,” Snow said. “No one was there. I would have never done that in front of someone. I am not a dog or an animal.”
Snow surrendered this week after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is charged with four misdemeanor offenses: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Snow, who was released after appearing in court, said he doesn't agree with the charges.
“I didn’t picket, I didn’t have a flag [and] I had no signs,” he said. “I had just my cooler, cell phone, my hat and that’s all I had. And I wasn’t trying to convince anybody to do anything.”
Snow said it was his first Trump rally and he was "not part of the violent group."
“You don’t go there to beat up a police officer, you don’t chase after a congressman, you don’t threaten to hang Nancy Pelosi like some of those people were doing,” Snow said. “We had six very courteous capitol police officers and the only thing they said to us as we filed in [was] ‘folks, please don’t touch anything’ [and] that’s all they said."
"I wasn’t there to disrupt Congress," he added. "“I’ve been around for 78 years and I know that’s not how you do things."
Watch below.
Steve Bannon sought 'bizarre' loan against home he doesn't own after being indicted in Jan. 6 probe: report
January 07, 2022
Trump adviser Steve Bannon sought a loan against a Connecticut property he doesn't even own three weeks after being indicted for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to documents reviewed by the Daily Beast.
"The materials, addressed directly to Bannon at the $1.5 million stone estate in the plush suburban town of Wilton, do not reveal the amount of money sought, nor what Bannon sought it for," the Daily Beast reported, noting that the property is linked to one of Bannon's troubled nonprofits.
"It is unclear if the money ever came through, because the bank signaled in the documents it might want an appraisal of the five-acre compound, with its in-ground pool and guest house—and Bannon in fact does not own the home or any stake in it," according to the report. "Rather, public records and private communications The Daily Beast uncovered show that the property briefly belonged to the Rule of Law Society, a nonprofit Bannon founded in 2018 with fugitive Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui."
A company helmed by two officers of the Rule of Law Society purchased the home in early August 2020, weeks before Bannon was arrested on Guo's yacht for embezzling money from his We Build the Wall nonprofit. However, the Rule of Law Society officers sold the home three months later.
"Making the date listed on the mortgage request even stranger, CNBC reported that Bannon had left the Rule of Society—which purports to promote democracy in mainland China—in August 2021," the Daily Beast reported. "His co-founder, Guo Wengui, has since been embroiled in a cryptocurrency controversy that saw his companies cough up half a billion dollars to the Securities and Exchange Commission and has faced recriminations from former aides and supporters."
'Spine of a cantaloupe': CNN's Anderson Cooper slams Ted Cruz's 'abject subordination' to Tucker Carlson
January 07, 2022
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper on Friday night tore into Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for begging for mercy on Tucker Carlson's Fox News program and disavowing his comments calling the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection a "violent terrorist attack."
"Backed into a corner," Cooper said of Cruz, adding that Carlson was "giving that quizzical look he practices so hard."
"And then, (Cruz) had to — he did the twist, hoping that by blaming the media, blaming Democrats, Carlson would get back on his side. Didn't work," Cooper said.
He noted that according to his CNN colleague Daniel Dale, Cruz called the Capitol insurrection a "terrorist attack" at least 17 previous times in official written statements, tweets, and remarks at Senate hearings and in interviews.
"But the issue isn't his hypocrisy, really, only his abject subordination of himself," Cooper said. "A sitting U.S. senator, one of only 100, someone with actual influence — a former presidential candidate, nonetheless — groveling at the feet of Tucker Carlson. Which is quite a comedown after groveling at the feet of the president."
"Remember when candidate Trump insulted his wife's looks?" Cooper added, playing a clip of Cruz furiously attacking Trump as a "coward."
"The former president also insinuated Cruz's father was involved in President Kennedy's assassination, among other false claims and insults," Cooper said. "And remember recently he said running for president and losing was like the greatest experience of his life, the most fun he had in years? Don't think it's that fond for his wife. Cruz stood firm, then crumbled. A year ago, he was leading the effort to overturn the election on January 6th. By last February, he was fully supine."
"So yeah, Ted Cruz has the spine of a cantaloupe," Cooper concluded. "Now, remember the time that he blamed his daughters as the reason he was quickly trying to get on a plane to Mexico for vacation during the state's power crisis? Yeah. Wasn't the case."
Watch below:
Anderson Cooper says Ted Cruz has "the spine of a cantaloupe"
