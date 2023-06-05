At least 42 dead, thousands homeless in Haiti after a weekend of heavy rains, flooding

A CNN producer was heard on video saying, "They closed it."
"They closed it?" Boebert shouted back.
"Yeah," the producer said. Boebert paused, but then continued running up the steps of the Capitol.
First, Boebert claimed that there was no such thing as the debt ceiling and that it was all "fake news."
"Tomorrow's bill is a bunch of fake news and fake talking points that will do nothing to rein in out-of-control federal spending," she said.
"No excuses," Boebert said on June 3. " I was ticked off they wouldn't let me do my job, so I wouldn't take the vote. Once again, Washington's power machine shoved a multi-trillion-dollar bill down our throats, refused to allow debate or amendments, disregarded everything we fought for, in January to actually allow representatives to do their jobs, and instead, they served us up a crap sandwich."
She claimed that she simply refused to be part of it. In fact, she tried to be a part of it and then missed it.
As a fact check, there were 81 proposed amendments, and 14 of those were either co-sponsored or even introduced by Boebert.
As it turns out, she did show up for the vote.
When CNN released the video of her racing up the steps, it called her office to ask for an explanation for the Twitter claim that it was a "protest."
"A spokesperson responded by providing a link to Boebert’s Thursday statement, which outlined her opposition to the bill but did not substantiate her subsequent assertion in the social media video that she had missed the vote on purpose," said CNN.
“I certainly wasn’t afraid to vote against the bill, as I have been advocating against it all week,” Boebert said in the statement.
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki dragged Boebert while subbing for Chris Hayes' show Monday night. "You snooze you lose," the screen said.
"I can't stop watching that," Psaki chuckled.
News 9 Denver's Kyle Clark did his own commentary on the matter Monday, saying that Boebert had a note put in the Congressional record that she missed the debt ceiling vote because she was "unavoidably detained."
"Now she's saying she skipped the vote on purpose as a protest," said Clark. "Both cannot be true and Boebert knows which one of her claims is a lie. Congresswoman Boebert often gets a pass from the media for making outrageous and false statements because she does it so often. That's not fair to the Coloradans in her district or to the elected officials who do not blatantly lie to voters. I can hear you saying, 'Oh, all politicians lie all the time.' Except they don't. We have covered countless conservatives and progressives and everywhere in between, politicians who strive to tell the truth every day. They don't all offer up obvious, clumsy lies that insult the intelligence of voters."
He closed by saying that if a politician makes something up they will always call them out, but it "doesn't give anyone else the license to lie, even if they make it part of their personal brand."
"Here's why this matters," Jon Cooper tweeted. "Yes, it exposes Lauren as incompetent. But it also exposes her as a LIAR. Because she CLAIMED her no-show vote was a form of protest because the bill was a "crap sandwich.” She was so smug and so proud in another video claiming that she skipped the vote because 'they wouldn't let me do my job.' Gee. I thought her job was to vote."
"Every time a new Lauren Boebert joke goes viral a bunch of MAGA dipsh-ts tell me they gonna boycott my movies," said Liam Nissan™. The Twitter user's name is Liam and he drives a Nissan car. He is not the actor.
