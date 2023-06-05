At least 42 dead, thousands homeless in Haiti after a weekend of heavy rains, flooding
Residents cross the submerged Route Nationale 2 at L'Acul in the Arrondissement of Léogâne 23 miles west of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, June 3, 2023, during heavy rains. - RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

A weekend of torrential rains and widespread flooding in Haiti have left at least 42 people dead, 11 missing and some 19,000 homeless, the government’s disaster response agency said. The Office of Civil Protection said the weather has left at least 7,475 families affected, and flooded at least 13,633 homes across several regional departments. The city of Léogâne, just south of Port-au-Prince, was most affected. The city also registered at least 11 deaths, Jerry Chandler, the head of the Office of Civil Protection, said Monday when the death toll still stood at about 30 and he cautioned the cas...