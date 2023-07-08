At least six injured during bull run in Spain
People take part in the traditional 'encierro' (bull-run) of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona. Ruben Albarran/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

At least six more people were injured on Saturday morning during the second bull run at this year's Festival of San Fermín in Pamplona in northern Spain. The follows the six who were injured during the first bull-run on Friday. None of the 12 were seriously injured. Those hurt on Saturday mainly suffered bruises, the state TV station RTVE reported from the famous and increasingly controversial event. Three US citizens were among the people treated in hospital, the Europa Press news agency reported. The festival in honour of the city's patron saint, San Fermín, began on Thursday and ends next F...