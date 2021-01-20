At least two dead after blast wrecks building in central Madrid

By Nathan Allen and Michael Gore MADRID (Reuters) - At least two people died and eight were injured on Wednesday when a building in central Madrid belonging to the Catholic Church was blown apart by an explosion, local authorities said. One of the injured was in serious condition and transferred to hospital. A Church official said one church volunteer was missing. Initial investigations suggested that the blast in Calle Toledo, a street leading out from the city centre, had been caused by a gas leak, Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida said. Smoke billowed out of the partly collapsed building and...