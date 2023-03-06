FedEx driver pleads not guilty to capital murder, kidnapping of 7-year-old Athena Strand
Attendees offer their respects to a makeshift memorial for Athena Strand after a memorial service at First Baptist Church of Cottondale in Paradise, Texas, on Dec. 6, 2022. - Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

FORT WORTH, Texas — Tanner Horner, the FedEx driver indicted on capital murder and kidnapping charges in the killing of 7-year-old Athena Strand, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment hearing Monday in Wise County. Horner did not speak at the hearing. He waived reading of the charges and his attorneys entered the plea on his behalf.

The hearing was attended by many local law enforcement officers and Athena’s mother, Maitlyn Gandy. It was the first time Gandy had been in the same room as Horner, Gandy’s attorney Benson Varghese told reporters outside the courtroom, according to KXAS-TV.