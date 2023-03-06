FedEx driver pleads not guilty to capital murder, kidnapping of 7-year-old Athena Strand

Joe Boland, a special agent with the FBI’s Lakeland, Florida office, said one of the ankle monitors was recovered but declined to say which defendant it belonged to, the report said.

The FBI hadn’t located either defendant as of Monday afternoon, the report said.

Olivia Pollock and Hutchinson were arrested in 2021 and were among five people indicted on June 30 of last year in connection with the breach on the Capitol, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

Olivia Pollock is accused of trying to take a baton away from an officer and elbowing an officer in the chest amid the riot.

Hutchinson is accused of pulling back a fence, allowing other rioters to swarm the Capitol, and punching and pushing several officers.

Hutchinson, a Georgia resident, was scheduled to face trial in August, and Olivia Pollock’s trial on Monday was rescheduled for August.