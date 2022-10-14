AT&T charged with trying to illegally influence Illinois ex-Speaker Michael Madigan
House Speaker Mike Madigan confers with Rep. Edward“ Eddie” Acevedo on the bench behind the Speaker's podium in the House chambers at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield on April 29, 2010. - E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine as part of a federal criminal investigation into the company’s illegal efforts to influence former House Speaker Michael Madigan. The investigation of AT&T Illinois, which was previously reported by the Tribune earlier this year, is being resolved with a deferred prosecution agreement under which the company admitted it arranged for payments to be made to an ally of Madigan to influence the powerful speaker’s efforts to assist with legislation sought by the company in Springfield. In exchange for admitting guilt and paying a $23 mill...