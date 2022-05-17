Attorney for R. Kelly asks for evidence in probe of singer’s leaked jail calls, wants former associate tried separately
R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Sept. 17, 2019, in Chicago. - Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — R. Kelly’s attorney wants access to evidence in an ongoing probe into the singer’s leaked jail calls and says he should be tried separately from his longtime associate in part because of a potential conflict with the associate’s attorney. The pair of motions filed Monday evening add to the myriad issues surrounding Kelly’s federal case in Chicago, which is set to go to trial in less that two months. Kelly is also scheduled to be sentenced June 15 for his racketeering conviction in New York. In the first motion, Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, sought records from a federal investi...