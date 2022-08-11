Watch live: Attorney General Merrick Garland to deliver statement in wake of FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago
Judge Merrick Garland testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be US Attorney General(AFP)

Attorney General Merrick Garland is delivering a statement on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. (ET), just four days after the FBI conducted a search of Mar-a-Lago, the Florida resort and home of former President Donald Trump.

The Department of Justice has not indicated what the topic will be.

Watch live video below:

LIVE: Attorney General Merrick Garland makes statement | ABC News www.youtube.com

Trump on Monday complained that his Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida was being "raided" by FBI agents in what he called an act of "prosecutorial misconduct."

"These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," he said in a statement posted on his Truth Social network.

"It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024," Trump said.

"They even broke into my safe!"

Sources close to the investigation have said that agents were conducting a court-authorized search related to the potential mishandling of classified documents that had been sent to Mar-a-Lago.

The National Archives said in February it had recovered 15 boxes of documents from Trump's Florida estate, which the Washington Post reported included highly classified texts, taken with him when he left Washington following his reelection defeat.

The documents and mementos -- which also included correspondence from ex-US president Barack Obama -- should by law have been turned over at the end of Trump's presidency but instead ended up at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The recovery of the boxes raised questions about Trump's adherence to presidential records laws enacted after the 1970s Watergate scandal that require Oval Office occupants to preserve records related to administration activity.

The Archives had requested then that the Justice Department open a probe into Trump's practices.


With additional reporting by AFP

