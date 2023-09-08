Whistleblowers reveal Ken Paxton's office kept reporter 'blacklist'

Graham also emphasized that he isn't having second thoughts about backing Trump's 2024 campaign even though he's been indicted in four separate jurisdictions.

"One thing I want people to know: I am standing behind President Trump," said Graham. "I am proudly supporting him. He can be a handful at times, but I thought he was a good president. And I'm not going to be deterred campaigning for him and working with him."

Graham in 2016 was one of Trump's biggest critics within the Republican Party, going so far as to say at one point that the GOP would deservedly get "killed" if it made him its nominee.

Since then, however, he has become one of Trump's most steadfast defenders, even after supporters of the former president stormed the United States Capitol building on his behalf and called for the hanging of then-Vice President Mike Pence.

