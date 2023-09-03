By Kirsty Needham SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's Labor government will introduce legislation to close "loopholes" in workplace law, a move opposed by employer groups fearing higher costs, when parliament returns on Monday. Workplace Minister Tony Burke said on Sunday he would introduce the bill making it a criminal offence to deliberately underpay workers, with a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail and a maximum fine of A$7.8 million ($5.0 million). Penalties would not apply to employers who make honest mistakes, Burke said in a statement. Details of the legislation have not been released. Bur...
Australia government to introduce bill barring 'wage theft' Monday
September 2, 2023, 10:53 PM ET