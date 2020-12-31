Sydney a ghost town as Australia rings in New Year with TV fireworks
New Year's celebrations in Sydney - The midnight fireworks light up Sydney Harbour and the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the New Year’s celebrations. - Dean Lewins/AAP/dpa

Sydney was like a ghost town as the clock ticked over from 2020 to 2021. The fireworks were smaller than previous years, limited to the Sydney Harbour Bridge for just seven minutes and aimed at a global TV audience. Wire fences blocked entry to the foreshore and police stopped anybody from heading towards vantage points where normally up to a million people pack together to watch the world famous fireworks up and down the harbour. New Year's revellers who try to breach Sydney harbour lockout laws to watch the midnight fireworks risk being hit with fines of 1,000 Australian dollars (770 dollars...