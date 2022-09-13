Australia open to replacing queen's image on banknotes with local figures
Anthony Albanese (MITCHELL POOL/AFP)

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Australian government said on Tuesday that the image of King Charles III would not automatically replace Queen Elizabeth II's on A$5 notes, and it may be replaced by Australian figures. While coins are mandated to carry the image of the British monarch, Federal Assistant Minister for the Treasury Andrew Leigh said on Tuesday the decision to include the queen's image on the A$5 dollar note was about her personality as opposed to her status as the monarch, and any changes would not be "automatic". Asked by a reporter if the government would consider replacing the British m...