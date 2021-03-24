Australia prepares for flood recovery as wild weather eases

By Renju Jose and Jonathan Barrett SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian authorities issued fresh flood evacuation orders for parts of the east coast on Wednesday, and warned that water levels would keep rising in some areas, even as Sydney woke up to clear skies for the first time in several days. Wild weather systems have drenched the country's east, prompting tens of thousands of evacuations, especially in the hardest hit state of New South Wales (NSW) where dams continue to overflow and rivers bulge. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said 6,000 more people were evacuated in the last 24 hours and that...