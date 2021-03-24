Australia prepares for flood recovery as wild weather eases

By Renju Jose and Jonathan Barrett SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian authorities issued fresh flood evacuation orders for parts of the east coast on Wednesday, and warned that water levels would keep rising in some areas, even as Sydney woke up to clear skies for the first time in several days. Wild weather systems have drenched the country's east, prompting tens of thousands of evacuations, especially in the hardest hit state of New South Wales (NSW) where dams continue to overflow and rivers bulge. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said 6,000 more people were evacuated in the last 24 hours and that...
Furious Stephen Colbert unleashes on ‘gun fetishists’ like Republican Lauren Bobert
March 24, 2021
An angry Stephen Colbert took a moment to get serious about another mass shooting in America. After a year in coronavirus quarantine, the country has done pretty well in not having a mass shooting. In one week there were two.
"The only suitable way to honor these victims is with action," Colbert demanded. "But our government continues to do nothing. Now, due, apparently, to pandemic shutdowns, it had been a year since there had been a large-scale shooting in a public place. Now we've had two in a week: Boulder and Atlanta. Evidently, the only solution for America's gun violence is putting all of us under house arrest. The responses from gun apologists have been predictable."
<p>Colbert cited the predictable response from The Colorado State Shooting Association, which said in a statement, "There will be a time for the debate on gun laws. There will be a time for a conversation on how this could have been prevented. But today is not the time." </p><p>"Why not?" Colbert asked. "That's what they say every time this happens, and that's what I say about what they say every time they say it, every time it happens. Even the idea of being in a 'Groundhog Day' situation is itself a 'Groundhog Day' situation. Remember, Einstein said, 'The definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results. Also, same-day gun purchases. Whose stupid idea was that? Thanks 'Einstein.'"<br/></p><p>He showed a video of "gun fetishist" Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said that "senseless acts of violence are never OK."</p><p>"Where does she find the courage?" Colbert asked sarcastically. "'Senseless acts of violence are never OK,' implying, of course, that intentional violence is fine. You know, the kind her buddies plan on Parler."</p><p>See Colbert's comments as well as an epic takedown of Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) in the video below: </p><p><br/></p> <p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="85669334b3f22fc8839a3b89aa96bc79" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/N7eHGAfPb5M?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Gun Fetish Barbi</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7eHGAfPb5M" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p>
'Don't pretend to be a good guy with a gun while Americans are dying': Don Lemon nails Republican gun nuts
March 23, 2021
CNN host Don Lemon opened his Tuesday show railing against Republicans who pretend that Democrats are coming to take their guns. GOP leaders like Marjorie Taylor Green, Lauren Boebert and Matt Crenshaw all did campaign ads in 2020 showing them shooting their guns or promising to open-carry in the U.S. Capitol.
The passionate commentary noted that after the horrific year that Americans have had. Over half-a-million family members died, surely the country could appreciate the preciousness of life.
<p>"She knows that works," Lemon said about Greene's campaign ads. "Not that it's right, but she knows that it works."</p><p>It's over a year before the next election, but Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) put out a video last week talking about how much he loves shooting skeet. He claimed that the Second Amendment was about "stopping tyranny." </p><p>"Tyranny. What is the point of that?" Lemon asked. "Think about it. Just be honest with yourself. What is the point of putting out an ad like that? What the point of promoting something like that? So, many other things. Where are your priorities? What is the point? Do you want to know what the point is? I wish I had dollar bills here, raising money is the point of it. It works. It raises the money. It's one of those wedge issues. When has anyone tried to take your gun? Let's be honest. For eight years -- 'Barack Obama is coming for your guns!' Never came for the gun. Never, ever, ever, ever. Are you being manipulated? Yes! The point is to raise money. Think about it -- what's the point of putting out an ad like that? Why?"</p><p>He showed the ad from Greene, who copied a 2018 Joe Manchin ad. </p><p> "Again, just hand them your money. And hand them your money and hand them your common sense that goes along with that, right?" said Lemon. "They love to talk about the Second Amendment. Love to talk about the Second Amendment. Love the pose with their weapons, right? Try to make it sexy. But the Second Amendment doesn't require us to submit to a lifetime of mass carnage. That carnage is happening in our real life. Not their theater of the militia. Not in their role-playing -- because they're playing roles. Playing a role there. Role-playing ads. Don't play good guy away gun for your campaign ad while Americans are dying. Don't play politics with our lives."</p><p>See the video below: </p><p><br/></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="21561901df8e2d70e771938f0446bda5" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MiAKLlV-Twg?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">All they want is your money</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MiAKLlV-Twg" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p>
US Marshal shot and killed man while serving a warrant at a gas station
March 23, 2021
A U.S. Marshal shot and killed a man while attempting to serve a warrant at a Charlotte, North Carolina gas station, The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday.
According to the report, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that they are investigating the fatal shooting of Frankie Jennings, which happened around 11 a.m. It was his 32nd birthday.
<p>"According to his sister Latannya Jennings, he was the father of four children — two boys and two girls — and was originally from the Brooklyn borough of New York City," the report also said. "He had lived in Charlotte for 20 years and owned a car detailing business."</p><p><a href="https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/local/crime/article250144084.html" target="_blank">Read the full report. </a></p>
