Australia's 'Black Summer' fires affected ozone layer: study

Former ethics czar blows up on Bill Barr for ‘distorting’ the case against Trump in the Russia probe
Former White House Ethics Czar and impeachment lawyer Norm Eisen criticized former Attorney General Bill Barr on Thursday after the Justice Department released the memo regarding whether or not Donald Trump should be charged for violating the law in the Russia investigation.
"Barr made up his mind in advance that he was going to give his patron, Donald Trump, a pass on these obstruction charges," Eisen explained. "There was powerful evidence here! On the fact! The memo soft pedals Donald Trump's dangling pardons, it says, 'Oh, he had some disagreements with witnesses.' No, Poppy! He was dangling pardons! He was engaging in conduct that any other — he was intimidating witnesses! Conduct that would have led to any other American who didn't work in the White House being prosecuted, on the law!"
Eisen said that he has written many times about the false claims that there was no case to be had regarding Trump's obstructions of justice.
"That's ridiculous!" Eisen exclaimed. "And then when they talk about the specific cases, Poppy, they distort them. Like the case that they focus on, that's on all fours with what Donald Trump did. There was an investigation he wanted to interfere with it. It is all wrong."
"First of all, there was underlying conduct that may have amounted to a crime," he continued. "Mueller didn't decide to charge it regarding Russia. But more fundamentally, if you look at those cases ... this memo also focuses on, Jim — in that case, the underlying conduct was stuff that would have been legal, except it was done with corrupt intent. I mean, come on!"
"The former president asked the White House counsel, Don McGann, to write a false memo lying about the investigation! Anyone else would be prosecuted for this. [But] Bill Barr wrote a memo to the White House before he was hired saying there were no crimes here. The fix was in. Don't listen to me. Two federal judges, one appointed by a Democrat, one by a Republican, have said that Barr's conduct was dishonest and it was."
Trump appears to be panicking over calls for him to be indicted: ‘something that should not be done’
Donald Trump wrote what appears to be a panicked post on his Truth Social account Thursday morning, attacking his detractors, pointing to what he claims are the "hoaxes" perpetrated against him, and concluding that the press, he says, "is pushing hard for the Sleaze to do something that should not be done!"
Trump is known for attaching negative nicknames to his opponents but has rarely used the term "the Sleaze" before. When he has it generally has been about Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, which does not seem to make much sense in this context.
A plain reading of Trump's remarks (below) would lead some to think he is afraid of being indicted.
While NCRM generally does not publish the former president's remarks in full, we are this time so readers can have as clear an understanding of them, in context, as possible.
"Even though I am as innocent as a person can be, and despite MY campaign being spied on by the Radical Left, the FISA COURT being lied to and defrauded, all of the many Hoaxes and Scams that were illegally placed on me by very sick & demented people, and without even mentioning the many crimes of Joe and Hunter Biden, all revealed in great detail in the Laptop From Hell, it looks more and more like the Fake News Media is pushing hard for the Sleaze to do something that should not be done!"
In other posts Thursday Trump has screamed, "PRESIDENTIAL RECORDS ACT!" and "The Justice Department and FBI are “leaking” at levels never seen before - and I did nothing wrong!!!"
He also appears to be taking the position, one which some experts have argued is wrong, that he is protected by the Presidential Records Act, and has recently suggested that he, as a former president, still has powers afforded to the sitting president.
Calls have grown in recent weeks for Trump to be indicted over reports that he allegedly held 700 pages of documents with classified markings, and refused to return them all to the National Archives, forcing NARA and DOJ at different times to retrieve them, including most recently by the FBI executing a search warrant.
Recent headlines also support a plain reading of Trump's remarks that point to him appearing to be panicking over calls for him to be indicted, and predictions that he will be.
Trump's representative to the National Archives, John Solomon, published a letter written by the Acting National Archivist that was anything but exculpatory for Trump.
It revealed multiple instances of the federal government, mostly DOJ, requesting the return of what we now know were 35 cartons of White House records. Those requests included a trip to Mar-a-Lago by top DOJ officials, which resulted in an in-person meeting with Trump and his attorneys, and four DOJ four investigators, "including Jay Bratt, the chief of the counterintelligence and export control section at the Justice Department," as CNN had reported.
News reports also reveal Trump told multiple aides the White House records, including, presumably, the classified documents, were his property, as The New York Times revealed.
“It’s not theirs; it’s mine,” he said repeatedly.
Starbucks CEO may be forced to read workers their labor rights after company illegally blocked raises for union workers: report
According to The Washington Post, the National Labor Relations Board is seeking changes at Starbucks after finding the company illegally blocked raises and benefits from workers who formed unions at their stores.
"The complaint arrives during a campaign by the coffee chain and its interim CEO, Howard Schultz, to tamp down unionization efforts at its stores around the United States. More than 230 locations have voted to join the Starbucks Workers United union since late 2021, driving a surge in unionization nationwide," reported Lauren Kaori Gurley. "The NLRB seeks back payments and benefits for unionized workers since May and to require Schultz to read a statement to workers about their union rights. The board, which is tasked with enforcing labor laws that protect union rights, said Starbucks’s denial of benefits and raises to union workers was intended to discourage union organizing."
Starbucks denies having broken the law in any way. However, the NLRB's report includes a number of damning allegations, including that nonunion workers received raises of 3 to 7 percent, equipment upgrades that made it easier for customers to tip baristas by credit card, more sick leave, and a relaxed dress code — while workers in unionized stores received none of these.
This comes after Starbucks Workers United has also alleged the company has fired more than 85 workers engaged in union activity, which has led to dozens of strikes being held in protest. Leaked videos have appeared to show Schultz encouraging these efforts.
"The labor board is also requesting that Starbucks provide a copy of all payroll records, time cards and personnel reports so that it can analyze the amount of back pay owed to workers," said the report. "The remedy outlined by the complaint would require that the company send apology letters to all affected baristas and conduct a training for managers and supervisors on workers’ rights and labor law. Starbucks can try to settle the case. Otherwise, an administrative law judge will hold a hearing on the matter Oct. 25."
Schultz, who gained national attention with an brief, ill-fated independent run for president in 2019 during which he complained it was offensive to call him a "billionaire," has drawn controversy for claiming Starbucks is being "assaulted" by unionization, and even comparing the company to a railcar full of Holocaust prisoners.
