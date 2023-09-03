Australia says it will send more police to Solomon Islands, extend mission

By Kirsty Needham SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia said on Sunday it would send additional police to the Solomon Islands to boost security for the Pacific Games in November, keeping them there until June to assist with a general election. The extended Australian police presence comes after the Solomon Islands upgraded ties with China, signing a policing agreement in July. Australia, New Zealand and the United States are concerned Chinese police could dislodge a long-standing security arrangement Canberra has with the Pacific Islands nation. The Solomon Islands said on Friday it had invited Austral...