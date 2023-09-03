By Kirsty Needham SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia said on Sunday it would send additional police to the Solomon Islands to boost security for the Pacific Games in November, keeping them there until June to assist with a general election. The extended Australian police presence comes after the Solomon Islands upgraded ties with China, signing a policing agreement in July. Australia, New Zealand and the United States are concerned Chinese police could dislodge a long-standing security arrangement Canberra has with the Pacific Islands nation. The Solomon Islands said on Friday it had invited Austral...
Australia says it will send more police to Solomon Islands, extend mission
September 3, 2023, 9:13 AM ET