Australian Cardinal George Pell's funeral sparks protests as mourners gather

By Alasdair Pal and Renju Jose SYDNEY (Reuters) -Mourners and protesters faced off in Sydney on Thursday at the funeral service for Australian Cardinal George Pell, a former top Vatican official who was acquitted in 2020 of sexual abuse accusations. Australian police officials said they had dropped a court bid to block a protest after organisers agreed to change an initial demonstration route and gather in a road adjacent to St Mary's Cathedral, the funeral venue. Hundreds took part in the protest. Pell's body has lain in state since he died at the age of 81 in a Rome hospital last month from ...