Australian Minister: Djokovic has left Australia
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (L) departs from the Park Hotel government detention facility before attending a court hearing at his lawyers office in Melbourne. Novak Djokovic still faces uncertainty as to whether he can compete in the Australian Open, despite being announced in the tournament draw. James Ross/AAP/dpa
World tennis number one Novak Djokovic has left Australia after his visa was cancelled earlier Sunday, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has said.

"I can confirm that Mr Djokovic has now departed Australia," Hawke tweeted.

Reports said that Djokovic had departed aboard an Emirates flight to Dubai.

He also arrived that way 10 days ago, only to have his visa cancelled by border control in connection with coronavirus rules. A judge nullified the cancellation on Monday but Hawke used his power to cancel the visa again, which was confirmed Sunday by Australia's Federal Court.

A convoy of Victorian Police vehicles awaits the transfer of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic near the exit of the car park at the offices of Novak Djokovic's lawyers in Melbourne. Novak Djokovic still faces uncertainty as to whether he can compete in the Australian Open, despite being announced in the tournament draw. James Ross/AAP/dpa