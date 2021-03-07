Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

By Michael Shields and Ludwig Burger ZURICH (Reuters) - Austrian authorities have suspended inoculations with a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution while investigating the death of one person and the illness of another after the shots, a health agency said on Sunday. "The Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) has received two reports in a temporal connection with a vaccination from the same batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the district clinic of Zwettl" in Lower Austria province, it said. One 49-year-old woman died as a result of severe coagulation disorders, w...
By Laura Gottesdiener MATAMOROS, Mexico (Reuters) - A sprawling camp in the Mexican city of Matamoros, within sight of the Texan border, has since 2019 been one of the most powerful reminders of the human toll of former President Donald Trump's efforts to keep migrants out of the United States. The camp has dwindled to just a few dozen in residents in recent days, after hundreds of asylum seekers living there were finally allowed to cross the border to press their claim to stay in the United States. President Joe Biden last month rolled back the program - known as the Migrant Protection Protoc...
Republicans are desperately scrambling for new sources of indignation and victimhood: op-ed
March 07, 2021
Republicans politicians see culture wars as their avenue back to power, according to The Washington Post columnist James Hohmann.
A chorus of Republicans have complained that President Joe Biden had accused two GOP governors of engaging in "Neanderthal thinking" over their decisions to rescind COVID-19 prevent measures. They also expressed outrage that Hasbro planned to drop "Mr." from its Potato Head branding and that Dr. Seuss Enterprises planned to cease printing six books that contained racist stereotypes.
<p>"The familiar chorus of faux indignation from the bad-faith brigade illustrates more than just how reflexive and juvenile the discourse has become," Hohmann <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/03/06/biden-neanderthal-republicans-fake-anger/" target="_blank">writes</a>. "This week also put into stark relief how leading Republicans hope to fight their way out of the wilderness by leaning into grievance and picking culture war battles."</p><p>He adds that efforts to "capitalize on the cultural epidemic of grievance and victimhood" are "entirely rational," because they keep conservatives engaged.</p><p>Such battles also help to distract from the fact that Republicans are fighting against popular legislation. According to a Quinnipiac poll from February, <a href="https://poll.qu.edu/national/release-detail?ReleaseID=3688" target="_blank">nearly 7 in 10 Americans support</a> the Biden administration's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, known as the American Rescue Plan.</p><p>"Republicans now face the familiar challenge of keeping their populist base riled up while opposing policies that would benefit many of those core supporters — this time without Trump," Hohmann explains. "Indeed, even as Republicans tried to convince their voters to take offense at Biden's Neanderthal label, they were voting en masse against a measure to extend unemployment benefits and send $1,400 checks to millions of households, while arguing against a $15 an hour minimum wage."</p><p>Biden and his aides, on the other hand, have mostly ignored the culture war battles. </p><p>"I don't think there is any danger in ignoring a debate on Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seuss," John Anzalone, a Biden adviser and campaign pollster, <a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2021/03/04/joe-biden-culture-wars-473824" target="_blank">told Politico</a>.</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
'That's reparations!' Lindsey Graham throws a tantrum over loan forgiveness for Black farmers
March 07, 2021
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) expressed outrage on Sunday over a program that forgives some loans for disadvantaged farms.
During an interview on Fox News, Graham said that the rules were unfair to white people.
<p> "Let me give you an example of something that really bothers me," Graham told host Maria Bartiromo. "In this bill, if you're a farmer, your loan will be forgiven -- up to 120%, not 100%, but 120% of your loan -- if you're socially disadvantaged. If you're African-American, some other minority." </p> <p> "But if you're a white person, if you're a white woman, no forgiveness!" he complained. "That's reparations! What has that got to do with COVID? So if you're in the farming business right now, this bill forgives 120% of your loan based on your race!" </p> <p> Graham went on to insist that Democratic lawmakers are "out of control liberals." </p> <p> "God help us all if we don't check and balance them in 2022," he added. </p> <p> Watch the video below from Fox News. </p> <iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EuNc35Hew3A" width="560"> </iframe>
CONTINUE READING Show less
