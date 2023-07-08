Authorities arrest US citizen in one of three serial killings of Tijuana sex workers

Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS
Federal law enforcement agents in the U.S. have arrested a Los Angeles County man wanted by Mexican authorities in connection with the killing of a Tijuana sex worker and possibly two others, according to officials in both countries. Bryant Rivera, a 30-year-old Downey resident, is charged in Baja California with at least one count of femicide and was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by a Mexican judge in November, according to a complaint filed by federal prosecutors in Los Angeles. Baja California's attorney general described Rivera as a suspected "serial killer" and said in a news re...